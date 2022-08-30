ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday

WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
zip06.com

Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads to Gun Arrest

Two individuals have been arrested in East Haven after being found in possession of a firearm during a motor vehicle stop. On Aug. 25 at approximately 1:53 a.m., an alert citizen called East Haven Police Dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle traveling through their neighborhood. The caller stated the occupants of a dark colored sedan were seen checking the door handles of vehicles parked in driveways. The last known direction of travel of the suspicious vehicle was provided to officers en route to the area.
EAST HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Firearms Arrest Made in Connection to April Motor Vehicle Stop

An arrest has been made in connection with an April 2022 motor vehicle stop in which the operator of a vehicle stopped fled before allegedly discarding a stolen firearm behind a house on Harrington Avenue. While on routine patrol on April 19, Officer Stephen Marsico conducted a motor vehicle stop...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Facebook Marketplace Buyer is Robbed at Gunpoint in North Haven: Police

A person meeting up with a Facebook Marketplace seller was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by four men in North Haven, police said. Officials said they were called to the area of Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike for the report of an attempted armed robbery. The victim told police they were trying to buy a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace and were meeting with the seller nearby.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy