Two individuals have been arrested in East Haven after being found in possession of a firearm during a motor vehicle stop. On Aug. 25 at approximately 1:53 a.m., an alert citizen called East Haven Police Dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle traveling through their neighborhood. The caller stated the occupants of a dark colored sedan were seen checking the door handles of vehicles parked in driveways. The last known direction of travel of the suspicious vehicle was provided to officers en route to the area.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO