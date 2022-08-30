Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Waterbury police: Man fatally shot at city lounge early Saturday
WATERBURY — A man was fatally shot early Saturday on West Main Street, according to police. Officers responded to the Lit Ultra Lounge, located at 483 West Main St., for a shots fired complaint soon before 2 a.m., Lt. Ryan Bessette said in an email. They found a wounded...
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury woman allegedly threatened man at gunpoint in ‘road rage’ incident
DANBURY — A Waterbury woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a man during a “road rage” incident, according to police. Danielle Barnaby, 43, of Wood Street, was charged with threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Sgt. John Krupinsky said in an email. Officers...
West Hartford police search for man involved in Whole Foods armed robbery
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a Whole Foods Market in West Hartford.
Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
Armed robbery at Norwich convenience store
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police. Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the […]
Impaired New Britain Woman Caught Driving Wrong Way In Farmington Construction Zone, Police Say
A Connecticut woman was busted allegedly driving drunk or high on drugs in the wrong direction in a construction zone on Route 9. The incident took place in Farmington around 12:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to state police, Mindy Lee Rivera, age 37, of New Britain was arrested...
Eyewitness News
Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
Police Investigating Three Car Crash in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT – Police in Hartford arrived on the scene to a puzzling three-vehicle crash...
zip06.com
Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads to Gun Arrest
Two individuals have been arrested in East Haven after being found in possession of a firearm during a motor vehicle stop. On Aug. 25 at approximately 1:53 a.m., an alert citizen called East Haven Police Dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle traveling through their neighborhood. The caller stated the occupants of a dark colored sedan were seen checking the door handles of vehicles parked in driveways. The last known direction of travel of the suspicious vehicle was provided to officers en route to the area.
zip06.com
Firearms Arrest Made in Connection to April Motor Vehicle Stop
An arrest has been made in connection with an April 2022 motor vehicle stop in which the operator of a vehicle stopped fled before allegedly discarding a stolen firearm behind a house on Harrington Avenue. While on routine patrol on April 19, Officer Stephen Marsico conducted a motor vehicle stop...
NBC Connecticut
Facebook Marketplace Buyer is Robbed at Gunpoint in North Haven: Police
A person meeting up with a Facebook Marketplace seller was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by four men in North Haven, police said. Officials said they were called to the area of Skiff Street and Hartford Turnpike for the report of an attempted armed robbery. The victim told police they were trying to buy a vehicle from Facebook Marketplace and were meeting with the seller nearby.
35-Year-Old Accused Of Stealing Mail, Including Checks, From Andover Post Office
A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing mail, including thousands of dollars worth of checks, from a Connecticut post office. Hartford County resident Erick Gomez-Rodriguez, of New Britain, turned himself in to Connecticut State Police on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. State Police began investigating a burglary and...
Man Nabbed For Shooting One Teen, Running Down Another With Car, Manchester Police Say
A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly shooting one teen and then running over another one with his car. The incident took place in Hartford County around 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1 in Manchester. According to Lt. Ryan Shea, of the Manchester Police Department, officers responded to a report of...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
Register Citizen
Feds: Hamden man faces up to 50 years in prison for scams, including one targeting Yale New Haven Hospital
HAMDEN — A town man faces up to 50 years in prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through two fraudulent schemes, including one that targeted Yale New Haven Hospital, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Connecticut. Lamont Bethea, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud,...
State Police Announce Times, Locations For Labor Day Weekend DUI/Sobriety Checkpoints
As drivers gear up for the long Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols to catch drunk, impaired, and reckless drivers. State police said troopers throughout the state will be conducting roving DUI patrols from midnight Friday, Sept. 2, and continuing through Monday night, Sept. 5. Troopers will...
Multiple storm grates stolen out of Hamden: Police
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after multiple storm gates were stolen out of Hamden in the past few weeks. The thefts occurred at various locations throughout the town and often on isolated streets, police said. Hamden police say the thefts create a serious hazard to anyone walking or driving near the basins and […]
News 8 Exclusive: A ride-a-long with undercover detectives in Hartford
In a News 8 exclusive, we were with Connecticut State Police as an elite unit of undercover detectives surveyed the streets of Hartford. Their goal is to get drugs off the streets and get those suffering from addiction the help they need.
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
