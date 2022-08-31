Report: LIV Golf Rebels To Learn DP World Tour Fate In February

LIV Golf defectors will learn their DP World Tour fate in February after independent body Sports Resolutions set a hearing date, according to the Telegraph.

The DP World Tour denied its members release requests to play on the controversial Saudi-backed circuit and issued a £100,000 fine and a three-tournament suspension to those that failed to comply - including Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell.

Englishman Poulter, Justin Harding and Adrian Otaegui took legal action against their home Tour and had the bans "temporarily stayed ." The subsequent injunction placed on the DP World Tour prevents it from suspending LIV Golf players until the outcome of the hearing, which we now know to be in February.

With the hearing date some five months away, as many as 20 LIV Golf players are expected to take advantage of an exemption category to compete in the DP World Tour's flagship BMW Championship at Wentworth in September.

Although several LIV Golf players are expected in the field, including Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood, Abraham Ancer and Ian Poulter, they are unlikely to receive the warmest of welcomes. DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley has informed players that they are not permitted in the Wednesday Pro-Am and ordered they not wear LIV Golf apparel "out of respect for broadcasters and fellow competitors."

Recently-crowned US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick said it will be "odd" to see LIV Golf members in the field at the flagship event before branding it "a bit weird and disappointing." Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy offered a similar sentiment shortly after he was crowned FedEx Cup champion at East Lake: "It's going to be hard to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks' time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn't sit right with me," he said.

With LIV Golf players permitted, where eligible, to compete on the DP World Tour until the outcome of the hearing, they can also feature on the Race to Dubai and collect valuable world ranking and Ryder Cup points.

Ryder Cup Europe recently announced an overhaul of its qualification process ahead of Rome 2023, which includes a modification to the points system as well as giving Luke Donald six picks. The qualification period begins at Wentworth in September, which includes LIV Golf players - for now.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.