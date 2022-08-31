ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls Skyforce Release 2022-23 Schedule

Football season is just about here as fans make their plans for the Fall and the early portion of Winter. However, basketball season is now right around the corner and the Sioux Empire's G-League team just released their full schedule for next season. The Sioux Falls Skyforce, who are coming...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Golfing#Golf Legend#The Sanford International#The Ally Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit

Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
HARRISBURG, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily

An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy