Sioux Falls Skyforce Release 2022-23 Schedule
Football season is just about here as fans make their plans for the Fall and the early portion of Winter. However, basketball season is now right around the corner and the Sioux Empire's G-League team just released their full schedule for next season. The Sioux Falls Skyforce, who are coming...
Augustana Football Announces Beer Garden Expansion
The Augustana Vikings football team will be looking to have a wonderful season on the field in 2022 and the Athletic Department is looking to make the viewing experience at home games just as wonderful. This week, Augustana announced their 2022 football promotional schedule and included in the announcement was...
Kane Brown to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Just announced, one of country music's brightest stars is coming to Sioux Falls. See Kane Brown at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on April 20th, 2023. You can link through Kane's website to get your tickets here!. There will be a special RADIO presale for this event...
Feed Your Face While Feeding America In Sioux Falls, Fridays On The Plaza
At the end of the workweek, the atmosphere around the office is more of a casual one. Employees dress down, some work only half the day, and you're looking forward to the weekend. To set the weekend in motion Dakota News Now invites you, your coworkers, and anyone who would...
Ah Nuts! Brookings Is STILL Experiencing a Lug Nut Problem
A trending challenge on social media is STILL driving people nuts in the Brookings, South Dakota area. Someone or a group of people are still loosening the lug nuts on vehicles in and around Brookings, and residents are becoming more and more concerned as a result. Dakota News Now reports...
Sioux Falls Launches ‘Kids Ride Free’ Initiative for City Busses
In an effort to ease the burden of getting to school, the City of Sioux Falls is unveiling a new program to make public transportation more accessible for elementary, middle, and high school students in the city. Sioux Area Metro is launching the 'Kids Ride Free' initiative, which will offer...
Nationally Known Comedian Performing at Tallgrass Fundraiser
What is Tallgrass Sober Living & Recovery All About?. Living your life can be a tricky thing. Sometimes it doesn't go as smoothly as you'd like. Sometimes you get caught in the net of addiction to drugs, alcohol, etc. and your life goes from being on a sort of straight path to straight off the rails.
Sioux Falls Student Told ‘Cut Your Hair or Find A New School’
14-year-old Braxton Schafer just started his freshman year at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls. Braxton is already an active member of the school's marching band and football team. However come next semester, Braxton will be taking his talents to another institution. Transferring schools might not seem like a big...
Which New National Cookie Shop’s Tasty Pastries Are Coming to Sioux Falls
If you haven't adopted a pigeon with Pigeon 605 yet, you'll miss fun news like this:. Sarah Storm is a businesswoman herself who has been a "professional photographer, graphic designer, and in e-commerce home decor." She is a follower of other people's businesses from their beginnings to success and has always been fascinated by them.
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
South Dakota Man Busted Going Over 120 On Motorcycle…Yikes!
There are so many good responsible motorcycle riders in South Dakota. It's jerks like this that endanger lives and give bikers a bad name. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they busted an out-of-control biker east of Harrisburg on Wednesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted that "Yesterday afternoon...
Wanna Save 40 Cents a Gallon on Gas from 4 to 7 PM September 1st?
With gas prices still sky high at the moment, this little tidbit of news couldn't have come at a better time. From 4 to 7 PM today (September 1), participating Circle K Stores are celebrating "Circle K Fuel Celebration Day" by allowing us to save 40 cents on every gallon of gas we buy.
This Iconic Old-Time Drive-In Food Joint Is A Must In Yankton
If you grew up in Yankton or spent any time in the Yankton area at all, what you're about to read will come as no surprise to you. Growing up in Yankton back in the day meant a couple of things, one car dealership, everyone hung out at Lewis & Clark Lake on weekends, and fast food joints were few but favorites.
I-29 Ramp Closure Coming to Harrisburg Exit
Motorists who regularly use the Harrisburg exit on Interstate 29, south of Sioux Falls, are going to be looking for an alternate route for a day. The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced plans to temporarily close both the northbound and southbound off-ramps at Exit 71, effective Thursday, September 8.
Four Block Lane Closure Coming to Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls
Traffic will be moving a lot slower on one of Sioux Falls' busiest streets for the next month. The City of Sioux Falls says that beginning Wednesday (August 31), the outside southbound lane of South Minnesota Avenue will be closed between 33rd Street and 37th Street to allow crews to complete sidewalk improvements.
Should Sioux Falls Move to a Four-Day Week School Year?
Now that school is back in session for another year here in the Sioux Empire, I have a quick question for all the students, parents, and educators, can we please see a show of hands on who would be in favor of the Sioux Falls School District switching to a 4-day school week?
VIDEO: Sioux Falls Diverging Diamond Interchange Project Update
Work is moving along on the Sioux Falls 41st Street and I-29 Diverging Diamond project. The expansion of 41st Street to the west of the interstate interchange is really taking shape in the latest drone video below. Pouring of concrete is done for nearly half of what will become the new roadbed for West 41st Street.
You Can Decide The Future of Falls Park, Here’s How
Falls Park is the place to visit here in the Sioux Empire, whether you're a tourist or you're just looking for a great place to unwind and relax. It is a landmark that is a must see for everyone, and has been the subject of a lot of different future plans and projects in our great city.
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily
An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
Sioux County Authorities Warn of Potential Catfish Scam on Snapchat
Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa, are alerting residents of a potential "catfish" scam happening in the area. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they have received reports from people throughout the county that have encountered a catfish scam on Snapchat. Dakota News Now is reporting that scammers hiding behind fake...
