ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'It's Sad To See Them Go' - Horschel Bemoans LIV Golf Defections

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1awtPr_0hcb0IwI00

Billy Horschel is a staunch PGA Tour supporter, and has never held back concerning the LIV Golf threat.

The 35-year-old has previously said that he thought any defectors to the Saudi-backed Series who thought they could return to the PGA Tour had been brainwashed . Now, speaking to Fred Couples and George Downing on SiriusXM’s PGA Tour Radio, the American has spoken of his disappointment that so many top players have opted to join the start-up.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

He said: “I don’t fault any of these guys for making the decisions that they made. I may not agree with it, but, you know, we all play the game for a different reason. You know, I wish I could say we all played to have our name be remembered and create a legacy out on the PGA Tour but, like I said, everyone’s prerogative is different. It does suck seeing some of these guys go because they are great players and could honestly be legends in the game of golf, so it’s sad to see them go.”

See more

Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are two of the latest six LIV Golf signings , and each cited different reasons for their decisions to join the venture. Nevertheless, while Horschel is concerned that the defectors will tarnish their legacies regardless of their reasons for going, he’s not concerned about the long-term impact it will have on the PGA Tour given the quality emerging. He said: “The pipeline on the PGA Tour is so deep and we have so many great players coming through that no one knows about. I played with Cameron Young in early February and I was so impressed by his game already."

While the seven-time PGA Tour winner is optimistic about its future, he admitted that improvements were still needed if the Tour is to retain its position at the summit of the game over the long term. He said: “The PGA Tour is in a great place, we’re only going to get better. Are we perfect? No, but the thing is that we need to make the Tour more sustainable so we’re still around for another 25, 50 years and we are the leader in the world of golf, which, you know, as long as I’m alive, I’m going to make sure that does happen.”

The PGA Tour has recently taken strides to do just that. As well as strengthening its alliance with the DP World Tour amid the LIV Golf threat, it has also announced unprecedented changes including increased purses and a desire to bring the game's top players together more often.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman

LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV Golf’s Bubba Watson has surprising Masters take

It’s understood that anyone who wins the Masters has a lifetime invitation to continue playing in the Augusta National golf tournament. However, the LIV Golf situation has complicated things and two-two Masters champion Bubba Watson says he is coming to terms with the possibility that might not play in next year’s tournament.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liv#Liv Golf Defections#Saudi#Siriusxm#Pga Tour Radio#American#Pgatour
golfmagic.com

Morgan Pressel doesn't know if LPGA "could survive" PGA Tour struggles

Major champion Morgan Pressel expressed concern over the LPGA Tour's ability to deal with a LIV Golf-sized tide that could come towards them. Pressel, 34, spoke with Stacey Lewis in Ohio where they both addressed the issues that the LPGA Tour and PGA Tour faces with the financial power of the Saudi-backed series which has split the men's game down the middle.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup: Captain Trevor Immelman discusses impact of LIV Golf on International team

The 2022 Presidents Cup is quickly approaching as both the United States and International teams will round out their respective squads with the announcement of captains' selections next week before competing at Quail Hollow Club Sept. 22-25. While Davis Love III and the U.S. side has been thrown a single off-speed pitch -- Will Zalatoris' back injury not allowing him to play -- International captain Trevor Immelman has faced nothing except a heavy dose of curveballs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

113
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy