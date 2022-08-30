ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore the Louvre Museum at this new interactive exhibition in Oakbrook

OAKBROOK, Ill. -- No need to pack your bags for France, you can see the Louvre's most priceless pieces right here in Chicago!. "What it is, is an exhibition that is meant to bring works from the Louvre, not only to the U.S. but to life," said Joanne Carrubba, Art Curator for The Louvre Fantastique.
