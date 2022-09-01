List of cooling centers as extreme heat hits Central California

Triple-digit temperature days have hit Central California, and not everyone has access to air-conditioning to escape the extreme heat.
That's why authorities in many Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.
The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.
Here is a list of locations that have been announced.
CITY OF FRESNO Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo Romain Neighborhood Park, 745 N. First
for more information about Fresno's cooling centers.
The city's FAX bus system will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling center sites when the centers are open. To ride free, residents must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.'
Right now, cooling centers only open when the weather is forecasted to hit 105 degrees.
Under a new proposal, they would open any time there's triple digits or when the weather is over 95 degrees for two consecutive days.
CITY OF MADERA
Pan American Community Center
703 Sherwood Way, Madera, CA 93638
8:00am-8:00pm Click here
for more information.
MADERA COUNTY
MERCED COUNTY Atwater City Hall Atwater Library Brand Delhi Library Branch Dos Palos City Hall Dos Palos Police Dept. Dos Palos Library Branch Gustine Community Center Hilmar Library Branch Le Grand Library Branch Livingston Police Dept. Livingston Library Branch Los Banos Library Branch Los Banos-Mercy Springs Church Of Nazarene Merced Civic Center Merced Library Branch Santa Nella Library Branch Sneling Library Branch Winton Library Branch
KINGS COUNTY Armona Branch Library, 233 E. Kings Street 559-583-5005 Armona Senior Center, 10953 14th Avenue, 559-852-4615 Avenal Police Department, 317 Alpine Street, 559-386-4444 Corcoran Branch Library, 1001-A Chittenden Ave, 559-992-3314 Corcoran Depot, 1099 Otis Avenue, 559-992-2177 Recreation Association of Corcoran, 900 Dairy Avenue, 559-992-5171 Hanford Branch Library, 401 N. Douty Street 559-582-0261 Hanford Kings Gospel Mission, 801 West 7th Street, 559-415-6700 Lemoore Branch Library, 457 C Street, 559-924-2188 Stratford Branch Library, 20300 Main Street, 559-947-3003
LIVINGSTON
LOS BANOS
PORTERVILLE Porterville Transit Center, 61 W. Oak Avenue, 559-791-7800 City Hall, 291 N. Main St., 559-782-7466 Temporary Porterville Library, 50 W. Olive Ave. Suite B, 559-784-0177 Fallen Heroes Park Splash Pad, 356 E. Chase Ave.
VISALIA Transit Center, 425 E. Oak Ave, 10 am to 10 pm
