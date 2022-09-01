ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
List of cooling centers as extreme heat hits Central California

Triple-digit temperature days have hit Central California, and not everyone has access to air-conditioning to escape the extreme heat.

That's why authorities in many Valley cities and counties have opened designated cooling centers for the public.

The centers are meant to provide relief to residents in need an escape from the Valley's scorching summer.

Here is a list of locations that have been announced.

CITY OF FRESNO

  • Ted C. Wills Community Center, 770 N. San Pablo

  • Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center, 760 Mayor

  • Mosqueda Community Center, 4670 E. Butler

  • Pinedale Community Center, 7170 N. San Pablo

  • Romain Neighborhood Park, 745 N. First

    • Click here for more information about Fresno's cooling centers.

    The city's FAX bus system will provide free transportation along normal routes to and from cooling center sites when the centers are open. To ride free, residents must indicate they are traveling to a cooling center.'

    Right now, cooling centers only open when the weather is forecasted to hit 105 degrees.

    Under a new proposal, they would open any time there's triple digits or when the weather is over 95 degrees for two consecutive days.

    CITY OF MADERA

    Pan American Community Center

    703 Sherwood Way, Madera, CA 93638

    8:00am-8:00pm

    Click here for more information.

    MADERA COUNTY

    MERCED COUNTY

  • Atwater City Hall
  • Atwater Library Brand
  • Delhi Library Branch
  • Dos Palos City Hall
  • Dos Palos Police Dept.
  • Dos Palos Library Branch
  • Gustine Community Center
  • Hilmar Library Branch
  • Le Grand Library Branch
  • Livingston Police Dept.
  • Livingston Library Branch
  • Los Banos Library Branch
  • Los Banos-Mercy Springs Church Of Nazarene
  • Merced Civic Center
  • Merced Library Branch
  • Santa Nella Library Branch
  • Sneling Library Branch
  • Winton Library Branch

    • KINGS COUNTY

  • Armona Branch Library, 233 E. Kings Street 559-583-5005

  • Armona Senior Center, 10953 14th Avenue, 559-852-4615

  • Avenal Police Department, 317 Alpine Street, 559-386-4444

  • Corcoran Branch Library, 1001-A Chittenden Ave, 559-992-3314

  • Corcoran Depot, 1099 Otis Avenue, 559-992-2177

  • Recreation Association of Corcoran, 900 Dairy Avenue, 559-992-5171

  • Hanford Branch Library, 401 N. Douty Street 559-582-0261

  • Hanford Kings Gospel Mission, 801 West 7th Street, 559-415-6700

  • Lemoore Branch Library, 457 C Street, 559-924-2188

  • Stratford Branch Library, 20300 Main Street, 559-947-3003

    • LIVINGSTON

    LOS BANOS

    PORTERVILLE

  • Porterville Transit Center, 61 W. Oak Avenue, 559-791-7800

  • City Hall, 291 N. Main St., 559-782-7466

  • Temporary Porterville Library, 50 W. Olive Ave. Suite B, 559-784-0177

  • Fallen Heroes Park Splash Pad, 356 E. Chase Ave.

    • VISALIA

  • Transit Center, 425 E. Oak Ave, 10 am to 10 pm

