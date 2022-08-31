ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Boston Celtics be kicking the tires on bringing aboard veteran forward Carmelo Anthony?

Could the Boston Celtics be kicking the tires on bringing aboard veteran forward Carmelo Anthony? Per Bally’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Anthony “has been considered a potential signee” by the Celtics in the wake of the Danilo Gallinari knee injury.

This of course leaves much latitude for interpretation given any “consideration” might not even have gotten as far as a call to Anthony’s agent, or perhaps was contingent on the prognosis of Gallo’s meniscal tear recovery time. If, as early reports out of Italy indicate, Gallinari will be back by mid-November, such a move makes little sense for either side. But if Boston thought — or thinks — Melo is indeed one of the best options out there to fill a similar role while the Italian forward heals.

No further details are available save for the other teams who have an interest in the 19-season veteran (which reportedly include the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, and Houston Rockets), hinting that the source is someone close to Anthony.

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
