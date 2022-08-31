Read full article on original website
Kayak Fisherman Is Dragged 15 Miles By A Monster 500-Pound Marlin
I mean 15-miles, that’s a long way to get pulled by a fish. But a man would like to think that if the fish is pulling you that far, it’s one helluva fish. A fish far larger than the boat your on, in water that’s plenty deep and rough… this isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing day of fishing, but an exhilarating one nonetheless.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Moment Great White Shark Devours Porpoise off Coast of Maine Caught On Film
According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, there has been an increase in the number of sharks off the coast of New England.
"One-in-2 million" blue lobster captured by father, son in Maine
Luke Rand, 36, has been fishing since he was 16, and his father Mark has been fishing for more than 40 years. But they've never caught anything comparable to what they did last week off the coast of Maine. In Casco Bay on August 11, the pair caught a rare, bright blue lobster, they told local newspaper the Portland Press Herald. Luke Rand said it appeared to be the legal size and was a healthy-looking male. "We've never pulled one this color or even seen one to throw back," Rand told the outlet, saying that when they showed it to their dealer,...
Maine Man Catches 'Unicorn' Fish He's Been Hunting for 20 Years
The huge striped bass measured more than 50 inches in length after it was hauled from the water by an avid angler.
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
Colorado Man Dives Behind Tree Seconds Before Getting Stomped By Massive Charging Bull Moose
Zero to one hundred… real quick. In my mind, a moose looks like damn dinosaur, and if you’ve ever seen a bull moose up close, you know what absolute freaks these animals are. Big, massive horse-looking things with huge plates of spikes on their heads. I mean, there’s...
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
A prehistoric fish may be spawning in Georgia for the first time in 50 years
Researchers in Georgia counting lake sturgeon — a species that has existed for more than 136 million years — have found females with mature eggs.
Teenager Gored by Huge Bison in South Dakota State Park
A British teenager who was hiking in Custer State Park was gored by a bison, leaving her partially paralyzed from the knee down.
The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!
As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
The largest pearl in the world was hidden in the shell of a giant clam
The Giga Pearl holds the record as the world's largest GIA-certified natural pearl. It is the largest non-nacreous pearl in the world. As a non-nacreous pearl, the Giga Pearl is all-natural and cannot be cultivated. It also weighs more than 60 pounds and measures 15.5 inches x 9 inches x 8.25 inches.
South Dakota Man Stumbles Across 90-Million-Year-Old Fish Fossil While Fishing In The Missouri River
Any angler who goes out on the water, goes with the ambitions of reeling in the catch of a lifetime. Of course, we’re talking about state and world record sized fish. However, I highly doubt anybody expects reeling in something like this…. According to WOWT, an Elkhorn man was...
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Attacks Moose, Interrupting Nearby Wedding
When you have your wedding ceremony in a national park or any wild land, you have to come to terms with the fact that natural elements might steal the show. For this couple that wed in Glacier National Park, they happened to have a grizzly bear enjoying a late summer snack on the other side of the lake.
The 20 Coldest States in the U.S.
If snow sports and curling up with a good book and steaming mug of tea are your favorite activities, you might want to consider moving to one of America's chilliest states.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Loads of Snow After an Exceptionally Dry Summer
Shake, shiver, and shovel. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter forecast, that’s what many of us will be doing during the upcoming winter. Although shivering and shoveling aren’t the most pleasant pastimes, the optimists among us might point out that an especially cold and snowy season also affords plenty of opportunities for fireside snuggling, snow-centric recreation, and the uber-cozy, candles-and-hot-cocoa aesthetic of hygge.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat
Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
