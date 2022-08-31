ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Rail workers to stage fresh strikes

By Alan Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULoWO_0hcanYtV00

Train drivers and other railway workers are to stage a fresh wave of strikes in the long-running dispute which has crippled services in recent weeks.

Members of the train drivers’ union Aslef will walk out at 12 train companies on September 15, threatening travel chaos across the country.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) also announced that its members at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail (NR) will walk out from midday on September 26.

The stoppages will continue the series of strikes by tens of thousands of workers in several sectors of the economy this year amid the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

We want the companies, which are making big profits, and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses, to make a proper pay offer to help our members keep up with the increase in the cost of living

Mick Whelan, Aslef

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “We regret that, once again, passengers are going to be inconvenienced, because we don’t want to go on strike – withdrawing our labour, although a fundamental human right, is always a last resort for a trade union – but the train companies have forced our hand.

“They want train drivers to take a real-terms pay cut – to work just as hard this year as last, but for 10% less.

“Because inflation is now in double figures and heading higher – much higher, according to some forecasts – and yet the train companies have offered us nothing.

“And this for train drivers who kept Britain moving – key workers and goods around the country – throughout the pandemic and who have not had an increase in salary since 2019.

“We want the companies, which are making big profits, and paying their chief executives enormous salaries and bonuses, to make a proper pay offer to help our members keep up with the increase in the cost of living.

“That’s why we are calling on the companies today to do the right thing, the decent thing, and come back to the negotiating table with an offer our members can accept.”

Aslef members at Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; Hull Trains; LNER; London Overground; Northern Trains; Southeastern; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains will strike on September 15.

On Wednesday, the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union general secretary Mick Lynch told the PA news agency: “The strikes have been named by two other unions, so we will consider our action tomorrow.

For the ninth time this summer, union leaders are choosing self-defeating strike action over constructive talks

Department for Transport spokesperson

“It is highly likely that we will have further industrial action, it’s almost a certainty.”

Drivers have already walked out for 24 hours on July 30 and August 13.

Aslef pointed out that this year it has successfully concluded pay deals with nine companies: DB Cargo; Eurostar; Freightliner Heavy Haul; Freightliner Intermodal; GB Railfreight; Merseyrail; MTR Elizabeth line; PRE Metro Operations; and ScotRail and has multi-year deals in place with several other companies.

Negotiations are being held with Direct Rail Services and Transport for Wales.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “For the ninth time this summer, union leaders are choosing self-defeating strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members’ livelihoods.

“These reforms deliver the modernisations our rail network urgently needs, are essential to the future of rail, and will happen; strikes will not change this.”

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

The UK’s ‘biggest rail strike yet’ will take place next month

Just when you thought the worst of the strikes might be over, here comes another batch of walkouts – and they could cause more disruption than anything we’ve seen before. On September 15, train drivers at a whopping 12 companies across the UK will go on strike, affecting a whole bunch of major intercity and commuter routes.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Union says it will ‘shut down’ rail network with more strikes after talks fail

Tens of thousands of railway workers will stage fresh strikes in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said its members at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk out on September 15 and 17.The union said more than 40,000 of its members will strike, warning it will “effectively shut down” the rail network.Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlementRMT general secretary Mick LynchA series...
TRAFFIC
Vice

96% of Freight Rail Workers Want to Strike, Survey Finds

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. 96 percent of freight rail workers still want to strike as soon as they can under federal law, despite a Joe Biden-appointed emergency mediation board recently drawing up terms for a potential compromise contract, according to a survey conducted by a railroad worker group.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Lynch
The Independent

Rail workers to stage new 24-hour strike in September as pay dispute escalates

Rail workers are to stage a fresh 24-hour strike next month in an escalation of the national dispute over pay, job security and conditions.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at nine train operating companies as well as Network Rail (NR) will walk out from midday on Monday 26 September.The union remains in talks with NR about the possibility of a settlement but is urging transport secretary Grant Shapps to help break the deadlock – accusing him of “incompetence and intransigence”.The following operators will be affected if the walkout goes ahead: TransPennine Express, West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport

A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Economy#Rail Transport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
The Independent

Bus fares in England to be capped at £2

Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March next year, the Government has announced.The move, announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, will see the price of a single bus journey in England capped at £2 for three months amid growing concerns about the cost of living this winter.According to the Department for Transport, the £60 million plan could see some passengers save more than £3 per single bus ticket.The Department said the average fare for a three-mile journey is around £2.80, meaning that passengers will now save 30% of the price every time they travel.Mr...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Audenshaw railway: Burst water main fixed after track flood

A burst water main which flooded railway tracks in Manchester and caused cancellations to trains has been fixed, Network Rail said. Trains were stopped on Thursday when water leaked on to tracks near Fairfield station, Audenshaw. Services were cancelled between Manchester Piccadilly, Rose Hill and Hadfield, as well as Stalybridge...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Waste workers to return to work as first wave of strikes to end

Waste workers in authorities across Scotland will return to work on Thursday as the first wave of strike action ends.Staff from the Unite, Unison and GMB unions walked out as part of a dispute over pay, but negotiations failed to reach an acceptable settlement for the unions.Action coincided with a similar strike in Edinburgh that left the streets littered with rubbish during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.But the disruption is likely to return next week – and spread to schools – if a new offer is not accepted by the unions.The latest offer, made by local authority body Cosla on Monday,...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

'My daughter in wheelchair was abandoned by school taxis'

A mother has told the BBC her daughter has been left "abandoned" outside her high school in South Lanarkshire because of transport failures. The 11-year-old uses a wheelchair and is entitled to a taxi pick-up after each school day. But her mother Lisa Harland said she has only been picked...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Tube journeys to Heathrow via Zone 1 to be charged at peak rate from Sunday

Tube passengers travelling to Heathrow via Zone 1 will be charged at peak rate from Sunday to help Transport for London (TfL) recover from the pandemic.Commuters taking the new Elizabeth line through the central zone to London’s busiest airport will be charged £12.80, up from £10.80, while those on the Piccadilly line will pay £5.50, up from £3.50.From Sunday the fee for an Oyster card will also increase for the first time since 2011, from £5 to £7, TfL has said.This fare increase was chosen as one which would have a lower impact on Londoners currently worried about the cost...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Transport options for Boris Johnson and the next PM to reach Balmoral

For the first time ever, the Queen is to remain in Scotland to appoint a new prime minister. There are several options for making the 400-mile trip from Westminster.Here, the PA news agency considers the potential routes for Boris Johnson and his successor to meet the Queen next week.– CarTravelling by private car would involve nine hours and 21 minutes on the road, according to Google Maps.But stops to refuel/recharge and rest mean the actual journey time would be much longer.The fuel cost for a typical petrol car would be around £100.– TrainThere are four direct daytime trains running from...
U.K.
BBC

Arriva: Four dates for Kent bus strike announced

Four days of strike action have been announced later this month for bus workers in Kent. About 600 workers, employed by Arriva, backed the strike after the company made a pay offer of 10%. Arriva said it was "extremely disappointed for its customers". The Unite union, which organised the walkout,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

821K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy