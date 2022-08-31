ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wrganews.com

$1.5 million in competitive grants awarded for trails in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources today announced the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants for the construction and rehabilitation of trails. Selected applicants are in the process of completing their final environmental reviews and will begin work soon, which will result in more than $1.5 million of funding to support outdoor access across the state. Grantees will partner with private and public organizations, leveraging the RTP funding into a total estimated investment of approximately $4.2 million for trail projects.
southeastagnet.com

A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm Hosted Mental Health Training in Troy

(ADAI/TROY, AL) — Leaders from several organizations across the state of Alabama participated in a QPR, (Question, Persuade, Refer) training hosted by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). The trainings are a vital part of the A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm initiative. The Alabama Department of Mental Health, an essential partner in this initiative, is assisting in providing the training and related resources.
The Center Square

Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
wfxl.com

USDA Climate Change funds going to projects in Georgia that may surprise you

The USDA is spending big bucks to combat climate change. In fact, they are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Rural America with some of that earmarked for Georgia. Infrastructure committed to climate change would be creating solar farms, helping assist farmers in renewable resources, and changing diesel to electric; however, several hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being funded into emergency vehicles, a sewer grinder, and even tasers.
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces $250M for Neighborhood-Level Improvements Across Georgia

Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the creation of a $250 million “Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities” grant program. Awards will go to qualifying projects that improve neighborhood features such as parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks, and healthy food access. Availability of these types of community assets have been connected to decreased levels of mortality and illness, both in regards to avoiding the spread of Covid-19 and other physical or mental ailments. Applications will be accepted from September 1 through November 18, 2022, with awards of up to $2 million per qualified project.
The Georgia Sun

Out of Breath: Georgia ranked the 11th worst state in the U.S. for lung health

The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, over a five-year period. This data analysis factored the following statistics from the last 5 years: the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level (measured in PM2.5, which is the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).
NBC News

Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race

ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s gas tax suspension extended again

ATLANTA — For the fourth time this year, Georgia’s governor will extend a suspension of the state’s gas tax. Channel 2 Action News This Morning first broke the news Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed he will sign an extension later today ahead of the Labor Day weekend travel period.
WRDW-TV

Millions in bridge, highway projects ahead for 2-state region

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year. The money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs. MORE COVERAGE:. South Carolina is...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Gov. Kemp awards $62M to address Georgia housing insecurity

Twenty housing initiatives that focus on easing housing insecurity across Georgia will be receiving nearly $62 million in awards. “As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” said Gov. Brian P. Kemp while announcing the awards on […] The post Gov. Kemp awards $62M to address Georgia housing insecurity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46

State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
ATLANTA, GA

