Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
$1.5 million in competitive grants awarded for trails in Georgia
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources today announced the selection of the Georgia Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grants for the construction and rehabilitation of trails. Selected applicants are in the process of completing their final environmental reviews and will begin work soon, which will result in more than $1.5 million of funding to support outdoor access across the state. Grantees will partner with private and public organizations, leveraging the RTP funding into a total estimated investment of approximately $4.2 million for trail projects.
Southwest Georgia farmers are getting a much needed new water source
Farmers in Southwest Georgia haven’t been permitted to drill new irrigation wells for a decade due to low stream flows. But a new grant program funded with federal COVID relief aid promises a workaround for that moratorium that will provide a new source of water for irrigation in the region.
southeastagnet.com
A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm Hosted Mental Health Training in Troy
(ADAI/TROY, AL) — Leaders from several organizations across the state of Alabama participated in a QPR, (Question, Persuade, Refer) training hosted by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). The trainings are a vital part of the A Healthy You, A Healthy Farm initiative. The Alabama Department of Mental Health, an essential partner in this initiative, is assisting in providing the training and related resources.
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
USDA Climate Change funds going to projects in Georgia that may surprise you
The USDA is spending big bucks to combat climate change. In fact, they are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Rural America with some of that earmarked for Georgia. Infrastructure committed to climate change would be creating solar farms, helping assist farmers in renewable resources, and changing diesel to electric; however, several hundreds of thousands of your tax dollars are being funded into emergency vehicles, a sewer grinder, and even tasers.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces $250M for Neighborhood-Level Improvements Across Georgia
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the creation of a $250 million “Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities” grant program. Awards will go to qualifying projects that improve neighborhood features such as parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks, and healthy food access. Availability of these types of community assets have been connected to decreased levels of mortality and illness, both in regards to avoiding the spread of Covid-19 and other physical or mental ailments. Applications will be accepted from September 1 through November 18, 2022, with awards of up to $2 million per qualified project.
accesswdun.com
Former GSP Troop B Commander, State Rep. Ben Bridges will be remembered Sept. 11 in White County
White County resident Benny Bridges dedicated much of his life to serving the people of Northeast Georgia and officially is credited with saving at least four lives. Bridges died Thursday, Sept. 1, at age 82 following an extended illness. Born in Madison County, he was a member of the Commerce...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henry County Daily Herald
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Georgia using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Out of Breath: Georgia ranked the 11th worst state in the U.S. for lung health
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, over a five-year period. This data analysis factored the following statistics from the last 5 years: the change in smoking rate in each state, as well as the change in pollution level (measured in PM2.5, which is the average daily density of fine particulate matter in micrograms per cubic meter).
NBC News
Failure to launch: How a Georgia town spent seven years and millions of dollars to join the space race
ST. MARYS, Ga. — In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast. It was to be the kind of project that would catapult the area’s quiet and unassuming towns into a projected trillion-dollar industry and a chance for this southeastern corner of the state to join a new kind of space race.
wtoc.com
Travelers prepare for Labor Day weekend as suspension of Georgia gas tax is extended
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state gas tax heading into the holiday weekend. The extension will remain in place until October 12. Drivers in Hinesville say the lower gas prices have been motivation to hit the road this holiday weekend. “I’m going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia gubernatorial candidates casting blame for Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrats are quickly seizing upon Wellstar’s sudden announcement it was closing Atlanta Medical Center as a top campaign issue in the November elections. A group of Democrats led by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams gathered across the street from AMC and blamed the closing on Republican...
Georgia’s gas tax suspension extended again
ATLANTA — For the fourth time this year, Georgia’s governor will extend a suspension of the state’s gas tax. Channel 2 Action News This Morning first broke the news Thursday. Gov. Brian Kemp’s office confirmed he will sign an extension later today ahead of the Labor Day weekend travel period.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Georgia sees long ER wait times, rise in nurse vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beyond frustrating. You or your loved one need to see a doctor right away, but you end up waiting hours in the emergency room. The average wait time in Georgia is nearly two and a half hours. Burnout from the pandemic has resulted in...
WRDW-TV
Millions in bridge, highway projects ahead for 2-state region
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year. The money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs. MORE COVERAGE:. South Carolina is...
Gov. Kemp awards $62M to address Georgia housing insecurity
Twenty housing initiatives that focus on easing housing insecurity across Georgia will be receiving nearly $62 million in awards. “As Georgians faced the unprecedented challenges and economic downturn of the pandemic, COVID-19 robbed some of their financial stability, expanding the homeless population in vulnerable communities,” said Gov. Brian P. Kemp while announcing the awards on […] The post Gov. Kemp awards $62M to address Georgia housing insecurity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Medical Center closure becomes talking point in Georgia gubernatorial race
ATLANTA - Dressed in green scrubs, Josh Shorter went into work Friday at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for what could be one of his final weeks of work. "Very devastating, we had people a couple of tears were shed," he said. This closure will impact not just employees like him,...
South Georgia's Okefenokee swamp offers wild adventure for visitors
CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — You may have heard about the Okefenokee swamp in the news lately. A company called Twin Pines wants to start mining on the edge of the swamp down on the Georgia-Florida border. The wildlife refuge made news a few years back when it caught fire.
CBS 46
State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
Comments / 0