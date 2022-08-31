Thieves looking for guns ram cars into sporting goods stores in St. Peters, Metro East

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Business groups, advocates want Ohio to spend on affordable housing
(The Center Square) – Business and advocacy groups in Ohio recently urged Gov. Mike DeWine to spend federal COVID-19 relief money on affordable housing after a new report showed rent in the state increased more than the typical prepandemic year. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois' beer tax ranks 28th in the nation
(The Center Square) – A new report shows how individual states are taxing their beer sales. The report was done by the Tax Foundation and listed the 50 states from cheapest to most expensive state taxes on beer. Illinois finished 28th on the list with a sales tax of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use
(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. “This is indeed...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Seeing Blue: Texas hunters set their sights on early blue-winged teal next
When it comes to a passionate interest, waterfowl hunters are about as rabid as they come. To get up well before daylight, squeeze into ridiculously tight neoprene waders and head out onto the water in freezing temperatures you must either be crazy or beyond consumed by the sport. However, there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
KPVI Newschannel 6
New $85 billion 10-year statewide roadway construction plan launched
(The Center Square) – The state of Texas is advancing an $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan to improve transportation safety, address congestion and rural connectivity, and preserve roadways for Texas drivers. The plan is being launched through the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program, which...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Income tax: Pennsylvania's flexible option, attractive lure
(The Center Square) – As the economy still recovers from and adjusts to the pandemic, Pennsylvania looks to make tax season easier for remote workers and businesses. Critics, however, worry that the adjustments may not go far enough. Senate Bill 1315, introduced by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, would make...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas smashes tax revenue collection totals in fiscal 2022, up 26% from 2021
(The Center Square) – Texas’ fiscal 2022 tax revenues and its monthly revenue for August broke records and predicted forecasts, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Revenues continue to outpace even our most recent forecast as All Funds tax collections closed the fiscal year $841 million above the projection in our Certification Revenue Estimate,” Hegar said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Prison staff rep: Pritzker admin ‘placates social justice at expense of accountability’
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl-laced mail is making its way into Illinois' corrections system and some are demanding a change in policy to make it stop. Scot Ward, president of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Corrections Lodge 263, said there are ongoing issues concerning safety of staff and inmates.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sharing the stage: Love, music and partnership on Montana’s bluegrass scene
You can fall in love on a stage. Public performance puts you into a heightened state of being. Endorphins crackle through your fingertips. It’s one of the most passionate things you can do. Everything emotion feels stronger. The real trick is keeping it going off stage. Just ask Lena...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota ask businesses to report food sourcing practices
(The Center Square) – A Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota partnership is surveying state businesses that source, distribute or serve food. A U.S. Department of Agriculture Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program grant funds the three-year Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets, which designed the survey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mild winter buoys Iowa pheasant population
Iowa pheasant populations have declined over the decades due to loss of habitat. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) A lack of snowfall this past winter was likely a boon for Iowa pheasants, which were seen in roughly equal numbers as last year by state officers for their recent annual population survey.
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina officials solicit applications for $27.9M for Rural Transformation Grants
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is soliciting applications for $27.9 million in available grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, which disperses federal money aimed at supporting rural economic development projects. The North Carolina Department of Commerce announced on Thursday it is now accepting applications for a second...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Carolina school, student performance lags behind pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) — Approximately 70% of North Carolina’s schools achieved year-to-year academic gains in 2021-22, but school and student performance didn’t reach pre-pandemic levels, according to the North Carolina Department of Instruction annual accountability report. The 2021-22 report is the first since 2018-2019 to include all...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Costs, sloppy state paperwork mire Wisconsin broadband audit
(The Center Square) – A new state audit raises questions about where Wisconsin’s broadband money was actually spent. The Legislative Audit Bureau released its report Thursday. Auditors say the state’s Public Service Commission didn’t track just how much internet companies actually spent to expand broadband service across the state.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas tax relief program will be available soon, but too late for some businesses
(The Center Square) – Kansas small businesses will soon be able to apply for a new tax relief program that's launching in the state, but some business groups say the relief is too little, too late. House Bill 2136, also known as the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Michigan students' test scores still lagging
(The Center Square) – Two years after Michigan shuttered in-person learning at schools because of COVID-19, state and federal test scores show that students’ learning still hasn’t recovered. The 2022 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress says about 41.6% of third graders tested proficient in English Language...
KPVI Newschannel 6
As revenues rise, West Virginia governor pushes Senate for tax cuts
(The Center Square) – As the West Virginia government continues to reel in large revenue surpluses, Gov. Jim Justice is once again pushing the Senate to approve tax cuts across the board. Over the month of August, West Virginia took in about $507 million, which was nearly one-third higher...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
Comments / 0