South Charleston, OH

columbusmessenger.com

South Charleston gears up for Heritage Days Festival

The South Charleston Heritage Commission is hosting its biggest event of the year, the Heritage Days Festival, on Sept. 24. Visitors can expect all sorts of food, entertainment, vendors and more with everything taking place in and around the historic train depot and log house at 147 W. Mound St.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, OH
columbusmessenger.com

Garden Railway tour includes Mt. Sterling stop

The Columbus Garden Railway Society’s fall garden tour is set for 1-5 p.m. Sept. 11. It features working model train displays that run through outdoor gardens. Eighteen model train enthusiasts are opening their yards for the tour. Admission is free. The event goes on rain or shine. The home...
MOUNT STERLING, OH
dayton937.com

7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!

September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
KETTERING, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
South Charleston, OH
dayton.com

Springfield native, Wayne graduate places 3rd on ‘Love Island USA’

A Springfield native and his now-girlfriend placed third on this season of “Love Island USA.”. Jesse Bray, 27, was one of the 10 initial people on the dating competition show, which aired on Peacock. The 35-episode season ran from July 19 to Aug. 28, and had a total of 34 islanders throughout the show.
DAYTON, OH
ccsoh.us

Eastmoor’s Class of 1972 Finally Attends Prom

September 2, 2022 -- As students start a new school year, many high schoolers may already be anticipating what some consider the social event of the season – prom. Prom is THE event that most high school seniors look forward to the entire year. It is a magical night filled with memories to last a lifetime, a glamorous celebration closing the chapter of high school before moving on to new life adventures.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
columbusmessenger.com

Farm Science Review is celebrating 60th year

The diamond anniversary of Farm Science Review is on the horizon as the annual farm show is set to celebrate 60 years of research, advancement and education Sept. 20-22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London. “Farm Science Review is a critical component of our land-grant mission to provide...
LONDON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Night held in Eaton

EATON — Over 300 classic and “souped-up” rides were on display by owners showing off their vehicles during the 24th Annual Old Fashioned Downtown Saturday Nite car show in Eaton on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event, hosted by Downtown Eaton Inc., brought car aficionados and families downtown for an afternoon of fun, live music, competition, and entertainment which included a new “Pinup Pageant” and a performance by the Eaton Color Guard. Next up for downtown is the Downtown Eaton Truck Fest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24.
EATON, OH
dayton.com

Owner of Giovanni’s in Fairborn dies at 74

(UPDATED AUG. 31) - A viewing will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn for Tony Spaziani, the owner of Giovanni’s Pizzeria é Ristorante Italiano in Fairborn. He died on Monday. The funeral will take place at 10:30...
dayton.com

Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Here are some events in Clark and Champaign counties happening this weekend:. The Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show will be held from 7 a.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 S. Charleston Pike. This is Ohio’s largest swap meet and car show. Hundreds of vendors will be selling parts and accessories along with a car show. There will also be cars for sale with a large selection to choose from, and fair food.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
trotwood.org

RUMPKE SERVICES: LABOR DAY HOLIDAY NOTICE

ATTENTION: There will be no collection on Monday, September 5, 2022. Service will run one day late. (Monday service will move to Tuesday; Tuesday will move to Wednesday; Wednesday will move to Thursday; Thursday will move to Friday, and Friday will move to Saturday).
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

First Scores: Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. Big Walnut 59 - Beechcroft 24. Huber Heights 10 - Pickerington Central 9. Pickerington North 18-...
COLUMBUS, OH

