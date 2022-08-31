ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WRAL News

Foodie news: All day cafe and beer bar to open in Durham

Raleigh, N.C. — Ok. Someone has been reading my diary again. Glenn Gillen brought it to my attention thanks to a feature he saw in Eaters Carolina that any day now, Durham will be home to an all-day cafe and beer bar - coffee in the morning and beer in the afternoon. The Daily Beer Bar will bring life back to the spot once occupied by Talk of the Town at 108 East Main St. The concept is the dream of beer writer and bartender John Paradiso and his wife Rosa. As noted in Eaters, it will function as a coffee shop in the morning with hot and cold drinks served by Yonder Coffee in Raleigh and pastries from local bakeries. At lunchtime, things will switch to more of a deli vibe with “a simple sandwich and salad menu.” And the day will close out with an array of beer and wine. Read the feature in Eater here and visit them on Instagram for progress and announcements here.
DURHAM, NC
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WRAL News

Travel in full force at RDU ahead of Labor Day weekend

Travel is already in full force with people getting ready to get their Labor Day weekend. Friday is expected to be the busiest day at Raleigh-Durham International Airport with 32,000 travelers. RDU leaders are expecting 150,000 travelers throughout the holiday weekend, which is higher than the 128,000 passengers that went through RDU last year.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press.
WRAL News

'Devastating to the community.' Equine clinic pushes back on DOT's plan for road changes ahead of VinFast construction

New Hill, N.C. — The VinFast development is expected to bring about 7,500 jobs to the Triangle, but the amount of people driving in to Chatham County comes at a cost. The state Department of Transportation is working on a multi-phase road project, with changes to U.S Highway 1, Old U.S. Highway 1, Elam Church Road and Pea Ridge Road.
WRAL News

Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WRAL News

Cape Fear pulls away from Terry Sanford late in 39-28 win

Fayetteville, N.C. — The Cape Fear Colts made a Cumberland County statement with a 39-28 non-conference win over the Terry Sanford Bulldogs on Friday. Things started out well for the Bulldogs as Jonathan Higgins-Simmons scored from 30 yards out to get the scoring started in the first quarter and put the home team out to a 7-0 lead.
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

