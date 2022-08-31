Read full article on original website
Carthage, N.C. — A standoff in Moore County has come to an end. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. "I just left with my purse, my child and my charger," neighbor Katie Surratt said.
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
Atlantic Beach, N.C. — A man from Apex was killed while visiting Atlantic Beach this week, according to police. According to The Atlantic Beach Police Department, investigators believe the man stumbled across a burglary and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. "It appears to be...
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A string of break-ins and thefts at a UNC dorm has police alerting the campus community. Hinton James Residence Hall has had three reports of breaking and/or entering or larceny between Aug. 26 and Thursday. UNC police sent out a crime alert about the reports...
Moore County, N.C. — Twelve-year-old Tyler Mabe remains at UNC hospital with numerous injuries, including a brain injury and broken ribs, after being the victim in a hit-and-run. On Wednesday night, the search continues for the driver who struck him and took off just outside of Robbins in Moore...
Sanford, N.C. — Two Sanford women face charges of second-degree murder after the death of a 3-year-old child. Police were called to Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford on April 2, where they found the child had died. Autopsy results revealed the cause of death was "Fentanyl intoxication," or an overdose.
Greensboro, N.C. — The annual non-conference rivalry game between the Dudley Panthers and Hillside Hornets was called at halftime due to an altercation outside the stadium. With Hillside leading 15-8 at halftime, fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the incident. According to school officials, Hillside will receive the win for the contest.
Raleigh, N.C. — Ok. Someone has been reading my diary again. Glenn Gillen brought it to my attention thanks to a feature he saw in Eaters Carolina that any day now, Durham will be home to an all-day cafe and beer bar - coffee in the morning and beer in the afternoon. The Daily Beer Bar will bring life back to the spot once occupied by Talk of the Town at 108 East Main St. The concept is the dream of beer writer and bartender John Paradiso and his wife Rosa. As noted in Eaters, it will function as a coffee shop in the morning with hot and cold drinks served by Yonder Coffee in Raleigh and pastries from local bakeries. At lunchtime, things will switch to more of a deli vibe with “a simple sandwich and salad menu.” And the day will close out with an array of beer and wine. Read the feature in Eater here and visit them on Instagram for progress and announcements here.
Cary, N.C. — Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it's not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation's safety. Greenwood Forest...
Raleigh, N.C. — A pair of North Carolina candidates are taking aim at one another’s qualifications for office, each arguing that their opponent’s ties to the community aren’t enough to represent voters in what is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional races this year.
Travel is already in full force with people getting ready to get their Labor Day weekend. Friday is expected to be the busiest day at Raleigh-Durham International Airport with 32,000 travelers. RDU leaders are expecting 150,000 travelers throughout the holiday weekend, which is higher than the 128,000 passengers that went through RDU last year.
WRAL has learned Wolfspeed will be expanding its chip manufacturing into Chatham County. It’s a project that could bring 1,800 jobs with an investment of billions of dollars, according to the state budget. Several sources familiar with the project have confirmed to WRAL that the project is moving forward...
Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press.
New Hill, N.C. — The VinFast development is expected to bring about 7,500 jobs to the Triangle, but the amount of people driving in to Chatham County comes at a cost. The state Department of Transportation is working on a multi-phase road project, with changes to U.S Highway 1, Old U.S. Highway 1, Elam Church Road and Pea Ridge Road.
Greensboro, N.C. — The annual non-conference rivalry game between the Dudley Panthers and Hillside Hornets was called at halftime due to an altercation outside the stadium. With Hillside leading 15-8 at halftime, fans were asked to leave the stadium due to the incident. The players and coaches stayed on...
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
Raleigh, N.C. — Green Level traveled to Southeast Raleigh as it looked to get its first win of the season on Thursday night, while the Bulldogs were hoping for a bounce back win after suffering its first loss of the season to Riverside last week. Both teams came out...
Durham, N.C. — Black students at Duke are planning to pack Cameron Indoor Stadium for Friday's women's volleyball game against East Tennessee State University. It's a show of support for player Rachel Richardson, who said she was repeatedly called a racial slur by fans during a game at Brigham Young University last week in Utah.
Fayetteville, N.C. — The Cape Fear Colts made a Cumberland County statement with a 39-28 non-conference win over the Terry Sanford Bulldogs on Friday. Things started out well for the Bulldogs as Jonathan Higgins-Simmons scored from 30 yards out to get the scoring started in the first quarter and put the home team out to a 7-0 lead.
DURHAM, N.C. — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and completed his first 15 passes of the season, boosting Duke to a 30-0 victory over Temple as coach Mike Elko won in his debut Friday night. Duke recorded its first shutout of a Football Bowl Subdivision team since 1989...
