That’s because they have more money than time. That’s just the way it is. Time is the most precious thing any of us have, it’s just the more money you have the more you can decide what to do with your time. 🤷🏾♀️
I volunteered at a charitable organization somebyears ago. I was astounded by the sums donated by wealthy donors.... millions of dollars. We had one donor who would book, and pay for, big name musical talent to play at benefit events which the donor hosted at his very large home. Another one donated free use of his private jet for those times when travel was necessary. Yes, these were very wealthy people. But the voluntary generosity was amazing. And, they did it with no fanfare or any other public recognition.
Could it possibly be because they are busy working in order to have the money that they donate and they don’t have time.
