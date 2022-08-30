ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Deceased paraglider worked with Navy Seals, died in chutes between Colorado resorts

By Spencer McKee
 3 days ago
This image shows the Sky Chutes area, which drop off the back of Breckenridge's Peak 6 toward Copper Mountain. Map Credit: ©2022 Google Maps.

According to a report from local newspaper Summit Daily, the speed glider that died in the area of Breckenridge over the weekend has been identified as Zacharia Bolster, 26, of Arvada. According to a family member, Bolster was a Naval Special Warfare Operator that deployed with the Navy Seals.

Editor's Note: It was originally reported that Bolster was a Navy Seal. It has since been determined that while he deployed with the Seals, he was not directly part of this unit.

Bolster was killed in an accident last Saturday after launching from the top of Peak 6 with plans to land on the Copper Mountain side of the Tenmile Range. This would have put him in the area of the Sky Chutes, which are a popular set of chutes frequented by backcountry skiers, known for their steepness. The ridge is a popular local spot for launching paraglide-style aircraft, with the steepness of these chutes making the spot appealing for the sport of speed gliding.

Photo Courtesy: Summit County Sheriff's Office 

Bolster had launched with a speed wing, opposed to his friend who was using a paragliding wing. Speed flying or speed gliding, the extreme sport that a speed wing is used for, is similar to paragliding, but involves much steeper descents and dives. Those utilizing a paragliding wing are often moreso focused on gaining lift via warm air rising up hillsides and maintaining flight for a longer period of time. Given the nature of the speed wing Bolster was using, it would have meant his planned flight would likely be much shorter. This raised immediate concern when his partner utilizing the paragliding wing, which caters to a slower descent, landed first.

Bolster's partner called for help after getting no response when calling Bolster on his phone.

Bolster was ultimately located during a fly-over conducted by emergency crews. He was deceased at the scene, with his speed wing tangled in a broken-off tree top.

Not much information about what specifically caused the accident to take place has been released. In general, speed gliding can mean flying in close proximity to hazards at a high rate of speed.

Bolster's body was brought down the mountain via a technical belay system through the 'K chute' ravine. This is in the middle of the Sky Chutes area, with an average slope of 23 degrees and a maximum slop of 34 degrees. It travels from the backside of Breckenridge's Peak 6 toward the eastern parking lots of Copper Mountain, ultimately ending just before Copper Mountain Resort and Highway 91.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.

