Read full article on original website
Related
Updates on student loan debt relief plan
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouse and rural trash schedule for Labor Day holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no change in the rural trash pickup schedule.
advancemonticellonian.com
ATU’s Babst chosen for U.S. Department of State program
Arkansas Tech University student Lucas Babst is among the inaugural cohort of American college and university students selected by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to participate in the Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Spark program. According to information provided by the U.S. Department of...
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advancemonticellonian.com
Gov. Candidate visits Wilmar
Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for Governor made a stop in Wilmar Monday afternoon, continuing his campaign efforts, “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes”. The Drew County Democratic Party organized the event and held a meet and greet at the Wilmar Community Center after the walk. The group began...
Martha Mitchell’s Pine Bluff childhood home opens to the public
Martha Mitchell is best known for her outspoken behavior regarding the Watergate Scandal that resulted in President Nixon being ousted from office and her husband in jail. Mitchell was an informant for all of Nixon's administration's corrupt activities.
salineriverchronicle.com
Elder Terry Correll installed as Pastor of Holy Deliverance COGIC
A large crowd was in attendance Sunday afternoon, August 28, 2022 at Holy Deliverance Church of God In Christ, located at 1109 S. Myrtle Street in Warren, to witness and take part in the Installation Service of Elder Terry Correll as Pastor of the Church. The message and installation was...
myarklamiss.com
Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
RELATED PEOPLE
El Dorado, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Camden Fairview High School football team will have a game with El Dorado High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
myarklamiss.com
Star City police officer under investigation for physical restraint of 15-year-old teen
STAR CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division is investigating an incident which involves a Star City police officer physically restraining a teen. On July 15, a Star City officer along with a Sheriff’s Office Deputy and Jailer attempted to restrain a 15-year-old girl at the...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Pine Bluff
Police say a shooting in Pine Bluff Monday night left one man dead.
deltadailynews.com
Man Faces Charges after Drug Investigation
On Friday, May 13, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department Office, served a search warrant at 1300 Cross Street in Cleveland, MS. Agents were able to seize approximately 198 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9 grams of heroin, and approximately 270 grams of marijuana from inside a Nissan Maxima that was being used as a location to store the drugs before being sold. This seizure is the culmination of a three-month investigation into the drug trafficking activity of Jarvis Wrightt of Cleveland. Wright was not present when the search warrant was served and was not charged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 10’s First at Four from El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — See what’s going on in South Arkansas as we launch our First at Four newcast in El Dorado, Ark.
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead outside home in nightly shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.
Comments / 0