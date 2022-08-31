ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, AR

Comments / 0

Related
THV11

Updates on student loan debt relief plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A week after President Biden made the big announcement of a student loan debt relief plan, many questions have been left unanswered. No matter who you ask, everyone has been impacted by the Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt in some way. Derrick...
PINE BLUFF, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

ATU’s Babst chosen for U.S. Department of State program

Arkansas Tech University student Lucas Babst is among the inaugural cohort of American college and university students selected by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs to participate in the Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) Spark program. According to information provided by the U.S. Department of...
MONTICELLO, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
Monticello, AR
Government
City
Monticello, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Gov. Candidate visits Wilmar

Chris Jones, Democratic candidate for Governor made a stop in Wilmar Monday afternoon, continuing his campaign efforts, “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes”. The Drew County Democratic Party organized the event and held a meet and greet at the Wilmar Community Center after the walk. The group began...
WILMAR, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Elder Terry Correll installed as Pastor of Holy Deliverance COGIC

A large crowd was in attendance Sunday afternoon, August 28, 2022 at Holy Deliverance Church of God In Christ, located at 1109 S. Myrtle Street in Warren, to witness and take part in the Installation Service of Elder Terry Correll as Pastor of the Church. The message and installation was...
WARREN, AR
myarklamiss.com

Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
deltadailynews.com

Man Faces Charges after Drug Investigation

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department Office, served a search warrant at 1300 Cross Street in Cleveland, MS. Agents were able to seize approximately 198 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 9 grams of heroin, and approximately 270 grams of marijuana from inside a Nissan Maxima that was being used as a location to store the drugs before being sold. This seizure is the culmination of a three-month investigation into the drug trafficking activity of Jarvis Wrightt of Cleveland. Wright was not present when the search warrant was served and was not charged.
CLEVELAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#The Board Of Directors

Comments / 0

Community Policy