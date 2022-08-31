Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Hitchcock's Market closing in Homosassa
Hitchcock’s Market in Homosassa is closing. The last day will be Oct. 30, with a liquidation sale occurring shortly before then.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l New life for Crystal River Mall
Housing and retail planned at defunct Crystal River Mall. Thirty years, there was celebration about the new mall in Crystal River.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando commissioners consider impact fee hikes
BROOKSVILLE — Impact fees might be going up, to the joy of activists who have been pressing for them and the dismay of the development community. County Commission Chairman Steve Champion was the sole dissenting vote in a motion to go for a 55% increase based on a report that showed Hernando needs more money for transportation, schools and public buildings.
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor looking for $3.6 million contract with Marion County for resurfacing of CR 314A
Marion County may soon enter into a six-month, $3.6 million contract with an Ocala-based company to resurface County Road 314A, from E State Road 40 to NE Highway 314. Anderson Columbia Company, Inc. will look for approval of the 180-day contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7.
Lane Closed Around-The-Clock On Northbound US 19
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. – The right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound US 19 between W Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice (likely at least into late in the week of September 4). The
marioncoherald.com
Marion County Commissioners set 2023 tax rate
County Commissioners adopted a tax rate of $0.5444274 for 2022 and the 2023 County Budget during Monday’s regular meeting. Following two public hearings, where no one from the public spoke, commissioners approved the rate which is lower than last year’s rate by about three cents, and a budget that will raise more total property taxes than last year, due to increased valuations and new property added to the rolls, by $35,062. The General Fund rate will be $0.4836936 and Road and Bridge rate will be $0.0607338 for a combined rate of $0.5444274.
villages-news.com
Developer has enough clout to get something done about insurance crisis
We need to get the governor fully involved in this looming problem. Florida may soon reach a point where the reality will be: Don’t move to Florida unless you can really afford home ownership with all the costs associated with it. A time may be soon reached that it...
villages-news.com
Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register
A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
Citrus County Health Officials Issues Blue-Green Algae Bloom Caution
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) has issued a caution for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in the Three Sisters Spring canal between 3rd Avenue and 4th Avenue. This is in response to a water sample
villages-news.com
After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
Citrus County Chronicle
Update on blood donations between Southern Leisure RV Resort and Strawberry Fields for RV'ERS
According to the most recent update from LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Chiefland, Southern Leisure RV Resort is leading Strawberry Fields for RV’ERS, 6 to 4, as part of the Levy Citizen’s friendly competition to see which RV park can donate the most blood to support LifeSouth, which is in need of donations.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hole opening causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 19
Drivers heading north on U.S. 19 through a portion of Crystal River will find a lane closure that could last into next week. John McShaffrey, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said Friday the right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound U.S. 19 between West Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice.
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.
It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
suncoastnews.com
Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream
No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
villages-news.com
Two more golf courses in The Villages forced to close due to excessive rain
Two more golf courses in The Villages have been forced to close due to excessive rain. The Silver Lake and Amberwood Executive Golf Courses have been closed for water management implementations due to excessive rain. The courses will be closed until further notice. The closure of the Chula Vista Executive...
villages-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk In The Wind At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was clinging to a branch in the wind at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Citrus County Chronicle
Health Department issues warning about blue-green algae blooms near Three Sisters Springs
Those who are visiting Three Sisters Springs are asked to use caution due to the presence of what is being called “harmful blue-green algal toxins” in the Three Sisters Springs canal between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue, according to a Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) news release.
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
