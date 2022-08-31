ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

suncoastnews.com

Hernando commissioners consider impact fee hikes

BROOKSVILLE — Impact fees might be going up, to the joy of activists who have been pressing for them and the dismay of the development community. County Commission Chairman Steve Champion was the sole dissenting vote in a motion to go for a 55% increase based on a report that showed Hernando needs more money for transportation, schools and public buildings.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County, FL
Citrus County, FL
marioncoherald.com

Marion County Commissioners set 2023 tax rate

County Commissioners adopted a tax rate of $0.5444274 for 2022 and the 2023 County Budget during Monday’s regular meeting. Following two public hearings, where no one from the public spoke, commissioners approved the rate which is lower than last year’s rate by about three cents, and a budget that will raise more total property taxes than last year, due to increased valuations and new property added to the rolls, by $35,062. The General Fund rate will be $0.4836936 and Road and Bridge rate will be $0.0607338 for a combined rate of $0.5444274.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Wawa employee charged with pocketing $25,000 from cash register

A Lady Lake woman has been charged with pocketing more than $25,000 from the cash register at a Wawa convenience store and gas station where she was working. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466, is facing a charge of grand theft following her arrest last week by Ocala police.
LADY LAKE, FL
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing

An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hole opening causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 19

Drivers heading north on U.S. 19 through a portion of Crystal River will find a lane closure that could last into next week. John McShaffrey, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said Friday the right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound U.S. 19 between West Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.

It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
DUNNELLON, FL
suncoastnews.com

Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream

No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
SPRING HILL, FL
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL

