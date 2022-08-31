Read full article on original website
Related
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games
Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen suggests $300 million budget limit for the team moving forward
The New York Mets have the highest MLB payroll in 2022 at $282 million, spending significantly more than the Los
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
Yardbarker
Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand
Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Corey Seager Chasing Rangers Homer History
Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
Dodgers: Infielder's Breakout Season is Thanks in Part to Freeman's Mentorship
Gavin Lux, who drove in three key runs in Tuesday's win over the Mets, has been taken "under Freddie [Freeman]'s wing" during his breakout 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna sitting for Orioles Saturday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. McKenna is being replaced in center field by Cedric Mullins versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 149 plate appearances this season, McKenna has a .252 batting average with a .669 OPS,...
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees prospects: Luis Severino throws rainy rehab outing
PR Chris Owings 0-0 CF Blake Perkins 1-3, HR, RBI, K, sacrifice. Emmanuel Ramirez 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR. Tyler Duffey 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win) — Scranton debut. Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 7-1 at...
Reds great Joey Votto honors Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of final Cincinnati matchup
Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto honored St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina prior to their series finale on Aug. 31. On Aug. 31, the St. Louis Cardinals played in Cincinnati for the final time this season, as they completed their three-game series against the Reds. This meant it was the final time that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would play as members of the opposing team against the Reds, as both are going to retire at the end of this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 131 (expanded)
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
Pinstripe Alley
Same old, same old
Last year I posted a lengthy opinion on why the Yankees will fail every year with Boone in the dugout and Cashman as GM. This failed season will prove me correct again. Even IF they make the postseason, they will go nowhere. In the AL alone, the Astros, Rays and Jays are all better teams. I don’t care about the standings today. They have already sunk the ship. The culture is CYA, arrogant and obnoxious. Home runs and a bullpen have never won rings alone. You need BA’s like the above teams have with RISP.
numberfire.com
Michael Massey not in lineup Saturday for Royals
Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Massey is being replaced at second base by Nicky Lopez versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. In 105 plate appearances this season, Massey has a .283 batting average with a .758 OPS, 1 home...
Comments / 1