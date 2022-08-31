ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
State
Minnesota State
Yardbarker

Braves announce a plethora of moves as rosters expand

Arcia and Chavez have been critical pieces to the Braves this season. It’s fantastic to see both of them back in Atlanta. Arcia has been out since August 9th with a hamstring injury. Before that, he was filling in splendidly for the injured Ozzie Albies, but I don’t expect him to go back to starting. With Vaughn Grissom emerging, Arcia is likely to return to his role as the team’s primary utility man.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Jonathan Loáisiga
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Jordan Montgomery
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Frankie Montas
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
#Ncaa Baseball#Yankees#Pirates#Angels
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna sitting for Orioles Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. McKenna is being replaced in center field by Cedric Mullins versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 149 plate appearances this season, McKenna has a .252 batting average with a .669 OPS,...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Reds great Joey Votto honors Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina ahead of final Cincinnati matchup

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto honored St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina prior to their series finale on Aug. 31. On Aug. 31, the St. Louis Cardinals played in Cincinnati for the final time this season, as they completed their three-game series against the Reds. This meant it was the final time that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina would play as members of the opposing team against the Reds, as both are going to retire at the end of this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Baseball
Baseball
Sports
Sports
MLB
MLB
NCAA
NCAA
Pinstripe Alley

The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 131 (expanded)

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Same old, same old

Last year I posted a lengthy opinion on why the Yankees will fail every year with Boone in the dugout and Cashman as GM. This failed season will prove me correct again. Even IF they make the postseason, they will go nowhere. In the AL alone, the Astros, Rays and Jays are all better teams. I don’t care about the standings today. They have already sunk the ship. The culture is CYA, arrogant and obnoxious. Home runs and a bullpen have never won rings alone. You need BA’s like the above teams have with RISP.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Michael Massey not in lineup Saturday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Massey is being replaced at second base by Nicky Lopez versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. In 105 plate appearances this season, Massey has a .283 batting average with a .758 OPS, 1 home...
KANSAS CITY, MO

