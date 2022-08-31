ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

There's a Multitude of Merch & Food Vendors at ROK22!

If you've ever been to Rocklahoma you know all too well that along with all the killer live music, the next big draw is all the killer merch you can find here. They have a little bit of everything and specialty vendors from all over the U.S. show up with all kinds of stuff. Whatever you're looking for there's a good chance you'll find it at Rocklahoma. From band/artist merch to every imaginable type of clothing, hats, and other cool items.
Best Outdoor Patios In Lawton, Oklahoma

Oddly enough, even though we have warm weather most of the year in Southwest Oklahoma, we don't have many outdoor patio spaces to sit and enjoy a meal. It's understandable since it's routinely hotter than hell six months each year, but there's a time and place for everything. Due to...
Don't Like Lawton? You Don't Have To Stay

As we grow older, people tend to realize that life is too short to be unhappy all of the time. Though, if you look around social media enough, you'll know this is one of those lessons some people never learn. For some people, being unhappy is the cornerstone of their...
All About The Wichita Falls Skyscraper Scam

While Texans refuse to admit it, not everything is "bigger" in the Lone Star state. Long before oil booms meant $100k lifted trucks and inshore 'Salt Life' stickers, they meant development, good jobs, and big-buck real estate deals. Gaining grounds not only in the oil patch but staking a claim in a convenient urban area and putting down bricks.
Lawton's Bed, Bath, & Beyond Is Closing?

In a not-so-shocking bombshell announcement from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond corporate headquarters today, it was announced that the home store will be closing doors permanently on 150 "low-performing" stores across the nation... It's natural to wonder if Lawton's BB&B will be part of that 150. Call it cynical if...
Rooted In Ranch Oak Reunion kicks off Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton’s first all Black middle-class neighborhood is gearing up for their first official reunion, which kicks off on Friday and continues through Sunday. Ranch Oaks was established in 1966, and since then, the neighborhood has welcomed hundreds of families. The weekend begins with a Meet...
Former Duncan Police Lt. attacked by dogs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - " When we arrived on scene we found a man suffering from pretty serious injuries to his arms hands and legs he was unable to stand on his own we had to assist him to an area of safety while we held the dogs at gunpoint”, said Sgt. Bryan Eades.
LPD hoping someone recognizes suspect in Thursday morning shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department released two pictures of who they say is their suspect in a double shooting on Lawton’s east side early Thursday morning. Police released the still images but have not released surveillance video. Neighbors in the area told 7News they think they...
Thousands of dead fish wash up at Lake Wichita

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the banks of Lake Wichita as water levels continue to drop. It is a mixture of many different things, but due to the lack of rain this summer, wildlife officials had a feeling that this could occur because they have seen it happen in the past.
AMC Patriot Theatre in Lawton is Doing $3.00 Tickets This Saturday!

If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend that won't break the bank and that the whole family will enjoy head to the movies! Typically Labor Day weekend is slow at theaters so the Cinema Foundation decided to offer a special discount on tickets in celebration of National Cinema Day.
Unclaimed veterans lay to rest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill community laid to rest two unclaimed veterans Friday. James Carlson and Jason Goulet were both U.S. Army veterans. Carlson served during World War I and Goulet during the Persian Gulf War. After they passed, neither man had family claim their remains but the...
Gun found in WFISD student's backpack

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Friday morning that a gun had been found in a middle schooler’s backpack. The administration at Barwise Middle School reportedly received a tip on Friday morning that a student had a gun on campus. The student was removed from their classroom, and a gun was found after a search of their backpack, according to a Facebook post by WFISD.
Lawton officials remind residents to use proper chemical waste disposal

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Do you put chemicals down your drain? City of Lawton officials released a special reminder on Friday, to warn residents of the hazards of disposing of chemicals improperly. Normal household items like oil, antifreeze, bleach, paint and even batteries can be deemed hazardous waste if not...
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

