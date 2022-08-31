Read full article on original website
Texas Tech’s Newest Horse Gets A Timely Stage Name
The Masked Rider has been officially riding a black horse for Texas Tech since the Gator Bowl in 1954. Many horses and many riders have donned the Scarlet and Black with the tradition spanning nearly 70 years. In the last couple of decades, it's been a yearly turnover for the Masked Rider, but for the first time since 2013, Texas Tech has a new official Masked Rider horse.
Former Texas Tech Coordinator Gets First Win at New School
David Yost and the FIU Panthers scored 32 points in the 4th quarter and overtime to beat Bryant, but that's not who I'm talking about. Sonny Cumbie also coached his first game, but couldn't pull out a win against Missouri. The winner of week 1 was Abilene Christian Head Coach...
Texas Tech Awards Special Jersey Number of 2022 Season
At LSU, the biggest playmaker gets number 7. At Baylor, the single-digit numbers are reserved for the best players on the team. Now, at Texas Tech, number 3 is a special jersey. Kobee Minor came into the offseason and retained the uniform number after proving himself to the new coaching...
Jones AT&T Stadium Doesn’t Want Your Dirty Cash Anymore
Texas Tech Football kicks off a new season with a new head coach and a new attitude on Saturday when the team hosts Murray State. There will also be new things to experience when fans head to over to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, including new food, drinks, pregame festivities, and ways to get concessions.
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
Texas Tech Gameday Traffic Is Going to Be a Cluster. Here’s How to Navigate It Best
Texas Tech football season kicks off this Saturday night (September 3rd) at 7 p.m., but the construction on 19th Street is going to have some fans kicking themselves for not taking an alternative route. The yellow area indicated in the aerial photo above shows where 19th Street is down to...
Dalhart High School Student Passes Away After Head Injury
Update: According to a Facebook post from Cancino’s mother, the teenager passed away on September 3rd. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Cancino family during this difficult time. Original story: A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after...
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
Lubbock Area Swamped With Recent Rain, But Drought Continues
After a hot and dry summer, the last week or so has seen a big change for communities on the South Plains. Cooler temperatures and more importantly, rain fell across the area in numbers we haven't seen in a while. So much rain fell in Lubbock that we saw several...
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue though, there are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
Just a Humble Plea to Pretty Please Bring Culver’s to Lubbock
If you've never had frozen custard or a big tasty burger from Culver's, then you're totally missing out. There are 14 locations in Texas, but for some reason we don't have one in Lubbock. It's not because of our population, either. We have more than enough people to keep that restaurant in business.
20 Children From Texas Went Missing in August, Including 2 From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a joyful time for kids as they hang out with friends, go on vacations and, in August, start thinking about going back to school. But for too many kids and their families, August was turned upside down. Another month has passed, and sadly, more kids...
How to Have the Best Time at Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail
One of the best things Lubbock has to offer is First Friday Art Trail (FFAT). FFAT happens every first Friday of the month, rain or shine. Here's some advice from my friends and I, all artists and/or regular attendees of the trail. The Basics. "The Art Trail is officially open...
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
A Few Easy Things to Remember Before Texas Hunting Season
The official start to hunting season is just a few days away but there are a few reminders that hunters should be aware of. September 1st is the official date of the beginning of dove hunting season, adult squirrel hunting season too, which means that hunters don't have much time to get their hunting license renewals if they were too busy getting prepared.
Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy
Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
You Can Now Buy the ‘Special Sauce’ From The 50 Yard Line Blueberry Muffins
If you've lived in Lubbock for a while, you probably know what the 50 Yard Line Steakhouse is. I first found out about this place from my mom. When she lived in Lubbock, she loved going there. The first thing she told me was that I needed to go for the blueberry muffins. So when they came to move me into college in 2013, that was our first stop on the list.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
