Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech’s Newest Horse Gets A Timely Stage Name

The Masked Rider has been officially riding a black horse for Texas Tech since the Gator Bowl in 1954. Many horses and many riders have donned the Scarlet and Black with the tradition spanning nearly 70 years. In the last couple of decades, it's been a yearly turnover for the Masked Rider, but for the first time since 2013, Texas Tech has a new official Masked Rider horse.
Texas Tech Awards Special Jersey Number of 2022 Season

At LSU, the biggest playmaker gets number 7. At Baylor, the single-digit numbers are reserved for the best players on the team. Now, at Texas Tech, number 3 is a special jersey. Kobee Minor came into the offseason and retained the uniform number after proving himself to the new coaching...
Jones AT&T Stadium Doesn’t Want Your Dirty Cash Anymore

Texas Tech Football kicks off a new season with a new head coach and a new attitude on Saturday when the team hosts Murray State. There will also be new things to experience when fans head to over to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, including new food, drinks, pregame festivities, and ways to get concessions.
Talk 1340

Dalhart High School Student Passes Away After Head Injury

Update: According to a Facebook post from Cancino’s mother, the teenager passed away on September 3rd. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Cancino family during this difficult time. Original story: A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after...
Talk 1340

Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
Talk 1340

20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center

Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue though, there are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
Talk 1340

23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
Talk 1340

55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday

Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
Talk 1340

A Few Easy Things to Remember Before Texas Hunting Season

The official start to hunting season is just a few days away but there are a few reminders that hunters should be aware of. September 1st is the official date of the beginning of dove hunting season, adult squirrel hunting season too, which means that hunters don't have much time to get their hunting license renewals if they were too busy getting prepared.
Talk 1340

Texas Tech’s Newest Sponsor Brings the Energy

Things have been changing in Lubbock over the last two years in regards to the energy in the city. First, Lubbock changed its ways by converting to the ERCOT grid and will begin to let Lubbock citizens choose their own energy providers. Then, Texas Tech traded a coach with moderate energy to the most energetic coach in the Big 12 and maybe the entire country.
Talk 1340

33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center

The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
Talk 1340

ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

