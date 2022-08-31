Read full article on original website
Texas Tech’s Newest Horse Gets A Timely Stage Name
The Masked Rider has been officially riding a black horse for Texas Tech since the Gator Bowl in 1954. Many horses and many riders have donned the Scarlet and Black with the tradition spanning nearly 70 years. In the last couple of decades, it's been a yearly turnover for the Masked Rider, but for the first time since 2013, Texas Tech has a new official Masked Rider horse.
Texas Tech Awards Special Jersey Number of 2022 Season
At LSU, the biggest playmaker gets number 7. At Baylor, the single-digit numbers are reserved for the best players on the team. Now, at Texas Tech, number 3 is a special jersey. Kobee Minor came into the offseason and retained the uniform number after proving himself to the new coaching...
Texas Tech’s First Practice Baby Recently Died at 86 Years Old
In the early 1900s, it was common for college home economics programs to have practice homes where women learned how to cook, clean, run a household, and more. This was mostly done as a way to prepare young women to become good wives. From 1919 to 1969, many colleges across...
How to Have a Great Time at a Lubbock Concert
Tonight (September 1st, 2022) kicks off FMX concert season in earnest as In This Moment, Nothing More, SLEEP TOKEN and The Cherry Bombs take the stage at Lubbock's Lone Star Event Center (602 E. 19th Street). I consider myself to be a seasoned Lubbock concert veteran, so I'd like to impart some friendly advice/reminders on how to get the most from your concert experience.
22 Lubbock Restaurants That Out-of-Towners Absolutely Need to Try
If you're coming to Lubbock for a sporting event, to see your college student or just to visit the 806, you need to know that we have so many great local restaurants. If you're having trouble deciding where to go, this list of 22 local spots will help. 22 Lubbock...
Texas Tech Gameday Traffic Is Going to Be a Cluster. Here’s How to Navigate It Best
Texas Tech football season kicks off this Saturday night (September 3rd) at 7 p.m., but the construction on 19th Street is going to have some fans kicking themselves for not taking an alternative route. The yellow area indicated in the aerial photo above shows where 19th Street is down to...
Dalhart High School Student Passes Away After Head Injury
Update: According to a Facebook post from Cancino’s mother, the teenager passed away on September 3rd. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Cancino family during this difficult time. Original story: A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after...
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
20 Children From Texas Went Missing in August, Including 2 From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a joyful time for kids as they hang out with friends, go on vacations and, in August, start thinking about going back to school. But for too many kids and their families, August was turned upside down. Another month has passed, and sadly, more kids...
Lubbock Parents are Bound to Love this Free Fall Reading Program
Reading is such a simple activity, and yet, it teaches our kids so many things. Not only does it build a toddler’s vocabulary, but it also improves their listening skills, expands their knowledge of basic concepts, and stimulates their imaginations. The folks at the Science Spectrum always want to inspire learning opportunities and that is why they are offering an amazing program that gets kids excited about the language arts!
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue though, there are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
How to Have the Best Time at Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail
One of the best things Lubbock has to offer is First Friday Art Trail (FFAT). FFAT happens every first Friday of the month, rain or shine. Here's some advice from my friends and I, all artists and/or regular attendees of the trail. The Basics. "The Art Trail is officially open...
Is Lubbock Only Appealing to Alcoholics?
There's always a discussion in Lubbock about whether or not it's a boring place to live. Some people hold strong with their opinion that there's nothing to do, while others have found the fun things to do around the Hub City that make it a great place to live. The...
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 28 People Arrested Over the Weekend (August 27th & 28th)
School is officially back in session across Lubbock, but some people just don't seem to learn their lesson. We have Lubbock's mugshots from this weekend, along with the smart choices these people decided to make. I'm just ecstatic for next weekend as it's the first home game of Texas Tech's...
You Can Now Buy the ‘Special Sauce’ From The 50 Yard Line Blueberry Muffins
If you've lived in Lubbock for a while, you probably know what the 50 Yard Line Steakhouse is. I first found out about this place from my mom. When she lived in Lubbock, she loved going there. The first thing she told me was that I needed to go for the blueberry muffins. So when they came to move me into college in 2013, that was our first stop on the list.
Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?
Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
Expect A Doggone Good Time At This Year’s Maze At At’l Do Farms!
Each year the folks at At'l Do Farms work tirelessly to create an a-maize-ing array of Fall activities and this year is no exception! Owners James and Patti Simpson have just unveiled their newest design and it features a familiar face. Prairie Dog Pete is the unsung mascot of the Hub City who has been promoting this wonderful part of our Great State for generations.
