Le Mars, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Hawks take down Jays in battle of the birds

LE MARS, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeats Gehlen Catholic in their week 2 matchup in a shootout, 50-35. HMS will take on South O'Brien in week 3, while Gehlen Catholic will take on Hinton.
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Friday Football Preview For September 2nd

Week two of the football season finds Sheldon on the road and Boyden Hull Rock Valley celebrating the home opener. Our broadcast coverage includes Sheldon at South O’Brien on KIWA AM 1550 and 100.7 FM. On KIWA FM 105.3 it’s Boyden Hull Rock Valley at Rock Valley squaring off against Western Christian.
siouxlandnews.com

Bulldogs take care of business against Crusaders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Le Mars improves to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs will have a bye next week, and the Crusaders will go on the road to face Spencer in week 3.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Friday News, September 2

For the past month, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a speed enforcement program. These are targeted patrols intended to reduce excessive speed in Plymouth County. The goal of the concentrated enforcement is to reduce the number of serious injury or fatal accidents. The program will continue into mid-September.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Delbert E. Berkenpas

Delbert E. Berkenpas, 75, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home following a brief illness. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Delbert’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
more1049.com

Clay County Receives Bid For Building Renovation in Spencer

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County is making progress in the plan to renovate the former Northwest Bank building just North of the courthouse in Spencer. Supervisor Chair Barry Anderson detailed some of the changes that need to take place in the building to get it ready to house the County Attorney and Veterans Affair offices.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
earnthenecklace.com

Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?

The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair

SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
newscenter1.tv

Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff

ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Thursday News, September 1

There’s a new Sheriff in Sioux County. The Sioux County Board of Supervisors today appointed a new sheriff, Jamie Van Voorst. Van Voorst, a Chief Deputy in the Department, was unanimously endorsed by the Supervisors. Then he was sworn in by 3rd Judicial district Chief Judge Patrick Tott. Van Voorst reacts to the appointment and swearing in.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Joel De Jong’s Last Day at Extension

Joel De Jong celebrated his last day of work at Plymouth County Extension with an community event at the Le Mars Convention Center. Well-wishers from the area came to thank Joel for his work as the Area Agronomist. ISU Vice President for Extension, Dr. John Lawrence – presented a gift...
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, September 3

A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed he was fired three years ago because he refused to keep paying a governor’s aide with federal Medicaid money. Reynolds says she knew all along that the suite “was baseless from the start.”
LE MARS, IA

