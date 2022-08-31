Read full article on original website
Hawks take down Jays in battle of the birds
LE MARS, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeats Gehlen Catholic in their week 2 matchup in a shootout, 50-35. HMS will take on South O'Brien in week 3, while Gehlen Catholic will take on Hinton.
High school football roundup: Le Mars shuts out Bishop Heelan, Hinton wins with late OT stop
SIOUX CITY — The Le Mars High School football team earned a 28-0 road win over Bishop Heelan on Friday at Memorial Field. The Bulldogs got on the board with a 56-yard touchdown from Teagan Kasel to Sione Fifita. That play came with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
Friday Football Preview For September 2nd
Week two of the football season finds Sheldon on the road and Boyden Hull Rock Valley celebrating the home opener. Our broadcast coverage includes Sheldon at South O’Brien on KIWA AM 1550 and 100.7 FM. On KIWA FM 105.3 it’s Boyden Hull Rock Valley at Rock Valley squaring off against Western Christian.
Bulldogs take care of business against Crusaders
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Le Mars improves to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs will have a bye next week, and the Crusaders will go on the road to face Spencer in week 3.
Sioux City, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Le Mars High School football team will have a game with Bishop Heelan Catholic High School on September 02, 2022, 14:00:00. Le Mars High SchoolBishop Heelan Catholic High School.
Rock Valley, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Western Christian High School football team will have a game with Rock Valley High School on September 02, 2022, 17:50:00. Western Christian High SchoolRock Valley High School.
Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State
The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
Storm Lake Native Huddleston is New Farm Coordinator for Sustainable Iowa Land Trust
A Storm Lake native is the new farm coordinator for the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust. Alexis Huddleston took over the position this week...(audio clip below :17 ) The Sustainable Iowa Land Trust is a non-profit organization based in. Des Moines...(audio clip below :22 ) Huddleston graduated from Drake University in...
NEWS 9.1.22: Skateboarder Critically Injured, Extreme Drought Continues in Parts of Siouxland, Medicaid Coverage, and More
A teenage skateboarder received life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle early this morning in Sioux City. The collision happened around 5 a.m. on Lewis Boulevard near the Glenn and Transit Avenue exit. Investigators say the teen was riding in the middle of the road, and because it was...
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
Friday News, September 2
For the past month, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in a speed enforcement program. These are targeted patrols intended to reduce excessive speed in Plymouth County. The goal of the concentrated enforcement is to reduce the number of serious injury or fatal accidents. The program will continue into mid-September.
Delbert E. Berkenpas
Delbert E. Berkenpas, 75, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his home following a brief illness. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Delbert’s family with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Clay County Receives Bid For Building Renovation in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County is making progress in the plan to renovate the former Northwest Bank building just North of the courthouse in Spencer. Supervisor Chair Barry Anderson detailed some of the changes that need to take place in the building to get it ready to house the County Attorney and Veterans Affair offices.
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
Thursday News, September 1
There’s a new Sheriff in Sioux County. The Sioux County Board of Supervisors today appointed a new sheriff, Jamie Van Voorst. Van Voorst, a Chief Deputy in the Department, was unanimously endorsed by the Supervisors. Then he was sworn in by 3rd Judicial district Chief Judge Patrick Tott. Van Voorst reacts to the appointment and swearing in.
Joel De Jong’s Last Day at Extension
Joel De Jong celebrated his last day of work at Plymouth County Extension with an community event at the Le Mars Convention Center. Well-wishers from the area came to thank Joel for his work as the Area Agronomist. ISU Vice President for Extension, Dr. John Lawrence – presented a gift...
Saturday News, September 3
A Polk County judge says former Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven was serving at the governor’s discretion so there is no basis for a wrongful termination claim. The judge dismissed Foxhoven’s suit against Governor Kim Reynolds this week. Foxhoven had claimed he was fired three years ago because he refused to keep paying a governor’s aide with federal Medicaid money. Reynolds says she knew all along that the suite “was baseless from the start.”
