Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
bizneworleans.com
Cox Employees to Give $80,000 to Nonprofits
NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications announced that it would award more than $80,000 to regional nonprofits through Cox Charities, an employee-funded giving program. Cox is accepting applications for community investment grants at. www.CoxCharitiesSER.org through Sept. 15. The Community Investment Grant program started in 2015 and awards cash to 501(c)(3)...
bizneworleans.com
NOLA Coalition Announces Youth Master Plan Grants
NEW ORLEANS — The NOLA Coalition has announced the 2022 Youth Master Plan Grant opportunity to expand and deepen services for the city’s young people. The online application process will open on Sept. 7. The coalition is a new group of nearly 400 nonprofits, civic organizations and businesses...
bizneworleans.com
Willow School to Celebrate New Program and Campus Names
NEW ORLEANS — The K-12 charter school formerly known as Lusher will officially unveil its new program name and individual school building names at four separate events on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at three Uptown campuses. In 2021, after a grassroots demand for change made national headlines, the...
WDSU
Students, teachers, staff of Eleanor McMain remember beloved teacher Ms. Peggy Frank with a memorial
NEW ORLEANS — The Eleanor McMain High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator, Peggy Frank. We are told of all the teachers at McMain, Frank taught at the school the longest. For over 40 years. The chemistry teacher died just days ago, after a brief...
ladatanews.com
Lower Ninth Ward Hosts First Festival
On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, many neighborhoods in New Orleans are still finding ways to recover, and revive their neighborhoods, both physically and economically from the damages and loss from 2005. Since the lifting of public gathering restrictions across the state, community events have played a considerable part in the rehabilitation of various parts of the city.
bizneworleans.com
Week in Review, Sept. 5-9: H2theFuture, Lion Elastomers, Harrah’s and More
NEW ORLEANS — At week’s end, city and state economic development officials were celebrating a big win that will have implications for the future of the state’s energy industry. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership that plans to develop a new offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster in south Louisiana.
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
bizneworleans.com
LSU Health’s Ochoa Honored by National Cancer Institute
NEW ORLEANS – From LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans:. The National Cancer Institute chose LSU Health New Orleans’ Augusto Ochoa, MD, as the 2022 recipient of its most prestigious award honoring excellence in community-based cancer research. Ochoa received the Harry Hynes Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Trials and Community Research on Aug. 25 during the NCI Community Oncology Research Program Annual Meeting.
NOLA.com
‘A significant milestone’: New Orleans wins Biden's Build Back Better challenge for clean energy
New Orleans has been selected as one of the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” cities and will receive a hefty check to help boost the growing renewable energy sector, officials announced on Sept. 2. The federal government will give the city $50 million, with the...
bizneworleans.com
YLC Seeking Role Models and Board Members
Young Leadership Council is seeking nominations for its 2023 Role Model Awards — and applications to join its board of directors. The YLC is a “nonprofit, nonpartisan, civic organization that develops young professionals into leaders through community projects. It is composed of early- to mid-career adults (ages 21-42) interested in developing their leadership skills while bettering their community.” The organization provides leadership training and hands-on experience in volunteer-led community projects.
houmatimes.com
Restore Louisiana Program offers application assistance to South Lafourche
The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be in South Lafourche on Wednesday, August 31, providing on-site application support to homeowners. Residents can stop by the Larose Civic Center to receive application assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homeowners must meet the following requirements:. Owned and occupied their home...
WDSU
Longtime sickle cell anemia patient lives on through decision to donate organs
METAIRIE, La. — A longtime sickle cell anemia patient, who died earlier this year, is living on through the decision to donate her organs. Courtney Galle died earlier this year after suffering an aneurysm. She had just turned 40. Sydni Sayles told WDSU that her niece was a passionate...
NOLA.com
Harvey killing inspires movement to engage children, halt violence
Four weeks after Orin Grant Jr. was lured out of a Harvey house and fatally shot, family and friends of the 20-year-old college student and church drummer vowed Tuesday to end the kind of violence that claimed his life. His father, Rev. Orin Grant Sr., and more than 150 relatives,...
L'Observateur
Dr. Reggie Ross: With Greenfield, our community has a chance to lead
As a physician born and raised in Edgard, I’ve experienced firsthand how jobs and growth have come at the expense of public health in communities like ours. For years, I worked as a doctor in our proud community on the West Bank. I grew up here, nurtured by my family, friends and neighbors. I am a proud graduate of West St. John High School, which has long prepared so many of us for success in St John the Baptist Parish and beyond. But as the West Bank lost jobs over the years, our population declined and high school enrollment diminished. Many of those who graduated have left the West Bank to pursue careers with good wages. Alongside many of you, I fought to keep our school open. I believe that West St. John High School is essential to preserving the West Bank and any chance we have for a prosperous future.
Heart attack victim at airport rescued by New Orleans cardiologist
NEW ORLEANS — A 70-year-old man was recovering from a heart attack on Thursday at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, almost a month after he was rescued at the airport by a local cardiologist and two others, according to a statement from the hospital. A California resident, Joseph...
fox8live.com
City of New Orleans to determine if Mayor Cantrell owes $30,000 from travel expenses
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans is trying to determine if Mayor Cantrell owes nearly $30,000 after her travel expenses. A city policy states traveling government employees are required to seek the lowest fares available. It also says employees who choose an upgrade from coach, economy of business class flights are solely responsible for the difference in cost.
WDSU
Central Grocery's muffulettas on sale across metro area as business recovers from Ida
NEW ORLEANS — An iconic New Orleans business is still on the road to recovery, but you can still get their famed food around the metro area. Central Grocery, the historic Italian market in the French Quarter, is selling its muffulettas at businesses and grocery stores across southeast Louisiana.
fox8live.com
Nearly 2,100 sign Mayor Cantrell recall petition Monday in Lakeview, organizers say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said they’ve reached nearly 3,000 signatures after just three days, with roughly 2,100 registered voters signing the petition Monday night at an event held in Lakeview. The pop-up signing event at the corner of...
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff terminates communications director
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced that it has terminated the sheriff's communications director. Timothy David Ray was terminated after Sheriff Susan Hutson received an opinion from the Louisiana Ethics Board about his employment. Hutson requested the opinion, which stated Ray could not work for the...
fox8live.com
Will Mayor Cantrell reimburse city coffers for first-class travel upgrades?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans city policy states that traveling government employees are required to seek the lowest fares available or reimburse the city for deluxe accommodations. The policy says “employees who choose an upgrade from coach, economy or business class flights are solely responsible for the difference...
