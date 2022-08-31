ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

bizneworleans.com

Cox Employees to Give $80,000 to Nonprofits

NEW ORLEANS – Cox Communications announced that it would award more than $80,000 to regional nonprofits through Cox Charities, an employee-funded giving program. Cox is accepting applications for community investment grants at. www.CoxCharitiesSER.org through Sept. 15. The Community Investment Grant program started in 2015 and awards cash to 501(c)(3)...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

NOLA Coalition Announces Youth Master Plan Grants

NEW ORLEANS — The NOLA Coalition has announced the 2022 Youth Master Plan Grant opportunity to expand and deepen services for the city’s young people. The online application process will open on Sept. 7. The coalition is a new group of nearly 400 nonprofits, civic organizations and businesses...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Willow School to Celebrate New Program and Campus Names

NEW ORLEANS — The K-12 charter school formerly known as Lusher will officially unveil its new program name and individual school building names at four separate events on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at three Uptown campuses. In 2021, after a grassroots demand for change made national headlines, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ladatanews.com

Lower Ninth Ward Hosts First Festival

On the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, many neighborhoods in New Orleans are still finding ways to recover, and revive their neighborhoods, both physically and economically from the damages and loss from 2005. Since the lifting of public gathering restrictions across the state, community events have played a considerable part in the rehabilitation of various parts of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, Sept. 5-9: H2theFuture, Lion Elastomers, Harrah’s and More

NEW ORLEANS — At week’s end, city and state economic development officials were celebrating a big win that will have implications for the future of the state’s energy industry. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership that plans to develop a new offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster in south Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

LSU Health’s Ochoa Honored by National Cancer Institute

NEW ORLEANS – From LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans:. The National Cancer Institute chose LSU Health New Orleans’ Augusto Ochoa, MD, as the 2022 recipient of its most prestigious award honoring excellence in community-based cancer research. Ochoa received the Harry Hynes Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Trials and Community Research on Aug. 25 during the NCI Community Oncology Research Program Annual Meeting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

YLC Seeking Role Models and Board Members

Young Leadership Council is seeking nominations for its 2023 Role Model Awards — and applications to join its board of directors. The YLC is a “nonprofit, nonpartisan, civic organization that develops young professionals into leaders through community projects. It is composed of early- to mid-career adults (ages 21-42) interested in developing their leadership skills while bettering their community.” The organization provides leadership training and hands-on experience in volunteer-led community projects.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Restore Louisiana Program offers application assistance to South Lafourche

The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be in South Lafourche on Wednesday, August 31, providing on-site application support to homeowners. Residents can stop by the Larose Civic Center to receive application assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homeowners must meet the following requirements:. Owned and occupied their home...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Harvey killing inspires movement to engage children, halt violence

Four weeks after Orin Grant Jr. was lured out of a Harvey house and fatally shot, family and friends of the 20-year-old college student and church drummer vowed Tuesday to end the kind of violence that claimed his life. His father, Rev. Orin Grant Sr., and more than 150 relatives,...
HARVEY, LA
L'Observateur

Dr. Reggie Ross: With Greenfield, our community has a chance to lead

As a physician born and raised in Edgard, I’ve experienced firsthand how jobs and growth have come at the expense of public health in communities like ours. For years, I worked as a doctor in our proud community on the West Bank. I grew up here, nurtured by my family, friends and neighbors. I am a proud graduate of West St. John High School, which has long prepared so many of us for success in St John the Baptist Parish and beyond. But as the West Bank lost jobs over the years, our population declined and high school enrollment diminished. Many of those who graduated have left the West Bank to pursue careers with good wages. Alongside many of you, I fought to keep our school open. I believe that West St. John High School is essential to preserving the West Bank and any chance we have for a prosperous future.
EDGARD, LA
fox8live.com

City of New Orleans to determine if Mayor Cantrell owes $30,000 from travel expenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans is trying to determine if Mayor Cantrell owes nearly $30,000 after her travel expenses. A city policy states traveling government employees are required to seek the lowest fares available. It also says employees who choose an upgrade from coach, economy of business class flights are solely responsible for the difference in cost.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Orleans Parish sheriff terminates communications director

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announced that it has terminated the sheriff's communications director. Timothy David Ray was terminated after Sheriff Susan Hutson received an opinion from the Louisiana Ethics Board about his employment. Hutson requested the opinion, which stated Ray could not work for the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Will Mayor Cantrell reimburse city coffers for first-class travel upgrades?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans city policy states that traveling government employees are required to seek the lowest fares available or reimburse the city for deluxe accommodations. The policy says “employees who choose an upgrade from coach, economy or business class flights are solely responsible for the difference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

