Sullivan man arrested for child molestation
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Sullivan man is behind bars and facing a felony charge of child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age. An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police revealed that 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan, Indiana, allegedly molested a female under the age of 14.
One charged with murder in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around...
Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from...
Update: 2 crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 70
CLARK CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Two separate accidents involving a total of 6 vehicles caused traffic delays on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. It happened on the evening of September 1, just east of Marshall near the area of 151. According to Sgt. Christopher Watson with the...
Vigo County Cemetery has connections to centuries of African-American history
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Earlier this week, Stewart Lawn Cemetery received a $14,500 grant to complete several restoration projects around the grounds. Cemetery board president Louis Ross said these efforts are important for what he called a landmark. “It’s important to preserve this just for the main thing of...
Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat...
Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
How a tiny home is making a big impact for kids in need
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is helping children who are awaiting foster care. Erin’s Purpose is a faith-based non-profit in Bloomfield that works to empower youth. The group is building a 14 x30 cabin and McHenry homes is helping design it. The building will be used...
Goin’ 2 The Endzone, Week 3 scoreboard
Goin’ 2 the Endzone is back! It’s week three in Indiana and week 2 over in the Land Of Lincoln. Below are final scores from across the Wabash Valley. Indian Creek 39 – Owen Valley 41 (OT) North Putnam 20 – South Putnam 52. North Vermillion...
Street closures planned in Marshall
MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — Some streets in Marshall, Il will be closed for oil and chipping city streets on September 6th and 7th. During these projects, the streets will be closed anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Workers will coordinate with residents so vehicles are permitted to pass. Motorists...
ISU Sycamores opens its season with heavy hearts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — September 1 marks the beginning of the Indiana State University Sycamores’ football season, but players are taking the field with heavy hearts. ISU plays against the University of North Alabama at home with a start time of 6 p.m. On August 21, a...
