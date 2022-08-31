Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Boston
The Boston Bruins have an abundance of players entering the final year of their contract. As a result, we could see the Bruins sport a very different roster in 2023-24. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, three most likely will not be back. Here’s a look.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ Montgomery Hoping Foligno Can Be a Leader in 2022-23
One of the goals of general manager (GM) Don Sweeney in the summer of 2021 was to give the Boston Bruins‘ bottom six a new look. In an attempt to add some depth with some veterans, Sweeney signed Nick Foligno, Erik Haula, and Tomas Nosek each to two-year contracts. It ended up being a case of the good, bad, and ugly from the trio.
Sports World Reacts To Disturbing ESPN Sideline Reporter News
During the 2021-22 NHL season, ESPN's Leah Hextall became the first woman to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the nationally-televised NHL games. Unfortunately, Hextall's first year in this role was filled with criticism and abuse. In an interview with Sean Fitz-Gerald of The Athletic, Hextall revealed just how much...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Yandle, Subban, Cassidy & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the lack of depth on the back end to begin the 2022-23 season has sparked some talk about bringing a defenseman to camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO), perhaps Keith Yandle or P.K. Subban. Meanwhile, Keltie Jeri Leon will be attending camp this fall on a PTO of his own. Last but not least, former head coach Bruce Cassidy gave his thoughts on Jake DeBrusk rescinding his trade request.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS MAKING STRONG PUSH FOR TWO RANGERS PROSPECTS
Just the other day, New York sports' writing legend Larry Brooks reported that New York Rangers prospect Nils Lundkvist has no intentions of reporting to camp this summer. Naturally, the rumor mill has been firing on all cylinders, suggesting possible landing spots for the young Swede. Another issue facing the Rangers' prospect pipeline, is the fate of Russian standout Vitaly Kravtsov, who New York drafted 9th overall in 2018. The Rangers have yet to work out a long-term solution for Kravtsov, leading many to suspect that he won't be a Ranger for long.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Hodgson, Allison, Injuries, Training Camp
The Philadelphia Flyers locked up the last of their restricted free agents (RFAs) in the past week by signing Wade Allison, Linus Högberg, and Hayden Hodgson. However, their biggest step toward the future came through an attempt to address the rampant injury concerns the organization has faced in prospect development and at the NHL level in recent seasons. Plus, preseason is right around the corner in a Friday edition of Flyers New & Rumors.
The Hockey Writers
3 Metropolitan Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Aube-Kubel, Thornton & Clark
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s unique celebration of his Stanley Cup victory with the Colorado Avalanche. Second, I’ll report that Joe Thornton won’t be re-signing with the Florida Panthers. Third, I’ll take a...
The Hockey Writers
3 Teams With Most to Lose in 2022-23 Season
Another summer has come and gone. With that, it’s time to turn our full attention to the 2022-23 NHL season. There are no shortage of storylines. We are beginning our month-long series looking at some of the biggest stories of the upcoming season. Today, we are going to look at the three teams that have the most to lose this season should they not win the Stanley Cup.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Time’s Up for Simmonds & Clifford?
This is our ninth and 10th Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. Thus far, we’ve reviewed Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Michael Bunting, William Nylander, John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Pierre Engvall, and yesterday David Kampf. Today, we will complete our look at those forwards who are returning for the Maple Leafs. On the docket are Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford.
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks: 5 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
As the calendars turn to September, the NHL season draws closer. The Anaheim Ducks take the ice for their first preseason game on Sept. 25 as they prepare for the most important development year since the rebuild began. The 2022-23 season can go in several different ways for the Ducks. They are a young team that will have a hard time supplanting last year’s Pacific Division playoff teams, but it’s worth remembering this team was among last year’s playoff hopefuls as late as the second half of the season. Anaheim has its fair share of high-end prospects, but the roster still has gaps on defense and the bottom-6 forwards that weaken the overall product.
The Hockey Writers
6 Devils Prospects Who Could Crack 2022-23 Roster
The New Jersey Devils made quite a few additions this offseason. They added a top-six winger in Ondrej Palát, a new goalie in Vitek Vanecek, and made some upgrades on defense with John Marino and Brendan Smith. Even though that’s quite a bit of NHL talent taking up roster spots, the Devils have built up a strong farm system and will have more than a few prospects competing for regular NHL gigs on the opening night roster. Let’s look at who that might be.
Yardbarker
Likeliest Canadiens to Re-Sign as Pending UFAs After 2022-23
The easiest part of any good rebuild isn’t necessarily to tank. Playing the waiting game is far easier as the Montreal Canadiens for example look ahead for unwanted contracts to expire. It just takes a great deal of patience, as many of these deals are potentially unwanted by other teams too.
The Hockey Writers
5 Stories to Watch at Windsor Spitfires’ 2022-23 Training Camp
Hockey season is back! Less than three months after their whirlwind run to the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Championship, the Windsor Spitfires are ready to hit the ice for their 2022-23 training camp. While it’s been a short summer, a lot has changed and it’s creating some intriguing stories as we get ready for the home opener.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Sharks, Wild, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have extended J.T. Miller to a long-term deal. Why the change of heart? Why the seven years? Is the organization concerned he can’t produce over the term of the deal? Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are reportedly shopping Nils Lundkvist.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Trade for Rangers’ Nils Lundqvist
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the New York Rangers are actively looking to trade “frustrated” defenseman Nils Lundkvist:. The Rangers are engaged in an accelerated effort to trade Nils Lundkvist after being notified that the 22-year-old Swedish defenseman is unlikely to report to camp in the absence of a deal, The Post has been told by multiple sources.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Zary Heading Into Critical 2022-23 Season
After being drafted 24th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Calgary Flames fans had high hopes for Connor Zary. Coming off of an impressive 38-goal, 86-point season in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazers, he was described as a very strong two-way player who has a very high hockey IQ. While he wasn’t the most skilled prospect in his draft class, he was a player that projected to be a top-six forward at the NHL level in future years.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Add Sam Steel to Finish Out Their 2022-23 Roster
The Minnesota Wild have finally made the move they’ve been hinting at all summer and signed a forward to fill out their bottom six. That player is Sam Steel, and he joined the Wild on a team-friendly $825,000 contract for one year, after spending last season with the Anaheim Ducks. Wild general manager Bill Guerin had expressed multiple times over the summer that they were looking for the right forward to join their group and there was no point rushing things.
