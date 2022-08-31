Read full article on original website
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
School spirit hijabs now offered at William Byrne Elementary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — This year, there's a new way students can proudly show their school spirit at William Byrne Elementary. For the first time, hijabs featuring the school mascot are being sold alongside t-shirts, ensuring everyone at the school is able to wear something displaying school pride. The hijabs,...
Minnesota to start offering updated COVID boosters
ST PAUL, Minn. — New COVID-19 booster shots that target the most common omicron strains will be available to Minnesotans starting next week. The two bivalent boosters, which were endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, will be available to all adults. The Pfizer-BioNTech booster has been approved for people 12 and older, while only adults (18 and older) can currently get the Moderna booster.
Updated COVID booster shots to become available in Minnesota starting next week
MINNEAPOLIS -- The updated COVID-19 booster, which is adapted for the Omicron variants, will start rolling out in Minnesota next week.The "bivalent" booster, which contains half of the original COVID-19 vaccine and half protection targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants, was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration this week.Shipments have already begun nationwide, and providers in Minnesota are expected to start taking appointments early next week.The Mall of America vaccination site will begin administering doses on Sept. 7, Gov. Tim Walz said. Sites in Duluth, St. Paul Midway, Rochester, and Moorhead will...
Minnesota, Any Idea How Spam Makes a “Good” List?
Do you have any idea how spam makes a good list? Usually when we hear that "word" these days we immediately think I am being spammed, scammed or you ask yourself is my computer is about to get a virus. 1st Pic large background - Photo by Markus Spiske on...
Minnesota Gas Station Just Bragged That Gas Is Now $2.99/Gallon
Excuse me, WHAT am I seeing right now? My eyes are old and I have no idea where I left my readers, but I'm pretty sure I'm seeing gas under $3 at a gas station in Minnesota. Minnesota Gas Station Just Dropped The Price of Gasoline to $2.99!. The last...
Can Minnesotans Get a Ticket for Honking Their Horn?
We've all tooted our own horn from time to time, but are there instances in Minnesota where doing that is against the law?. Yesterday afternoon I pulled up to Coborn's on Cooper in St. Cloud just as one of my co-workers was walking along the sidewalk in front of my car. What did I do? I honked my horn to scare the crap out of him of course. Turns out, that may be against the law in Minnesota.
lakesarearadio.net
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Set Strike Dates That Will Affect 15 Hospitals
(MNN/KDLM) – Union leaders gave notice Thursday morning that 15 thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to go on strike September 12th through the 15th, at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior area, saying they’re fighting for “fair contracts to put patients before profits”.
After teardown in Mankato, only 1 Long John Silver's remains in Minnesota
It seems to be only a matter of time before the Hush Puppies go silent. At least in Minnesota. The Mankato Long John Silvers, located along Madison Avenue, was torn down this week. That leaves just one Minnesota location left standing in Bloomington, at 378 S. Ave. Mankato City Council...
Walz and Jensen take public pulse at State Fair
ST PAUL, Minn. — Visitors to the Minnesota State Fair won't see the candidates for governor debating on the big stage in Dan Patch Park this year, but that doesn't mean they won't see them. It's safe to say the road to the governor's office runs right through the...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
viatravelers.com
Minnesota Renaissance Festival: Best Things to Do in 2022
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a fun-filled weekend filled with amazing performers and delicious food that can’t be missed. The festival offers something for everyone, including an old-world marketplace and even a wedding chapel. Whether you’re looking for something to do on your family vacation or just want to have some fun (and eat good food), the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has everything you need.
One Last Minnesota Road Trip Before Summer Ends
As an adventurer seeking new places to add to your travel journal, you are the person who finds those conversation venues. You know, the ones all your friends keep circling back to ask about?. Let me take you on one final weekend getaway before the kids return to school that...
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing 150 More Stores
UNDATED -- Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some drastic steps to try to reverse its financial struggles. It is closing about 150 of its stores and cutting 20% of its workforce. What does that mean for our store here in St. Cloud?. WJON news has reached out to the...
Tickets will be $3 at dozens of Minnesota theaters on Saturday
To celebrate National Cinema Day this weekend, many theaters are offering $3 tickets. On Saturday, tickets will be sold at a fraction of their regular price at a majority of movie theaters around the United States, including Regal Cinemas, AMC and more. The following cinemas participating in the promotion are:
longfellownokomismessenger.com
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
fox9.com
Minnesota Zoo is asking for help locating missing magpie shrikes
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Zoo is asking for birdwatchers to keep an eye on the sky after four magpie shrikes escaped from their enclosure in July. A zoo spokesperson said four magpie shrikes, also known as the African long-tailed shrike, flew out of the zoo last month after a door had been left open. One of the four birds was found and returned safely to its habitat.
Minnesota was once poised to be the third largest state
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota History Center is chock full of documented, factual events. But this story is more about "what if?"Land-wise, Minnesota is the twelfth-largest state. But had politicians in the 1850s gotten their way, we would be much bigger.Peter DeCarlo is a historian with the Minnesota Historical Society. He says Minnesota became a territory in the late 1840s, but thanks to the land craze of the 1850s, the population boomed – so the government began to negotiate.Through treaties and warfare, land was gained from Indigenous people. Many felt forced to make a deal."More and more European Americans...
Feel The ‘Magic of the Ice Palace’ This Winter At This Central Minnesota Winery!
Yes, it is ONLY Labor Day weekend, but that isn't stopping me from thinking about winter and starting to plan out some trips that we will want to take. One of the trips we are planning on taking this year will be to Delano to see this Ice Palace that is being planned at Fountain Hill Winery.
cutoday.info
Wisconsin’s Royal CU Completes Acquisition of 3 Bank Branches, Mortgage Operation in Minnesota
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Royal Credit Union (Royal) said its partial acquisition of Lake Area Bank in Minnesota is complete. The acquisition includes retail offices in Hugo, Stillwater and White Bear Lake, as well as Lake Area Mortgage in Arden Hills, Minn. Member accounts were converted August 27-28 and...
