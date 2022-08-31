Visitors and staff were in tears as Bristol Zoo shut its doors for the last time after 186 years.Scores of people gathered outside the entrance on Saturday to watch the last visitors walk out through the doors and to wave goodbye to the much-loved Clifton landmark.Many also took pictures with a new plaque which was placed on the entrance gate and reads: “On 3 September 2022 Bristol Zoo Gardens, the world’s oldest provincial zoo, closed after 186 years. Thank you for the memories.”The crowd shouted three cheers for staff as they took a group photo in front of the plaque.Jade...

TRAVEL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO