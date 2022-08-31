As if Joe Flacco hearing negative talk about him from fans and the media isn’t enough, the New York Jets quarterback says he also gets the harsh treatment at home. The Jets shared a video on Twitter Wednesday to promote the preseason finale of the team-produced show, “One Jets Drive.” In the video clip, Flacco is shown talking about how little respect he gets at home. He says his kids are so hard on him about how much he stinks that he even has to pull up some highlights from his better days.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO