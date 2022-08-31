ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Union Membership In All 50 States

By John Harrington
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usyiD_0hca3Scy00 This Labor Day, a large share of the American workforce will enjoy a long weekend, thanks to the history of union representation in this country. The very first Labor Day was celebrated in New York City in 1882, a product of planning by the Central Labor Union. Even the weekend as we know it today was a hard-fought right won through organized labor.

While in some states unions have lost most of their power, in others, unions still have clout. To identify the states with the highest union membership, 24/7 Wall St. used union membership data from Union Stats , a resource compiled using the Current Population Survey and Bureau of Labor Statistics. Union data is current as of Feb. 1, 2022. Ten-year changes in membership and employment are also from Union Stats, while average yearly wage is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics survey.

In addition to challenges by competition from abroad, organized labor has been confronted by robust and sophisticated management tactics to keep unions out of the workplace. (Unions have tactics too. Here are 31 of the largest worker strikes in American history .)

A recent Gallup Poll found public approval about unions is at its highest level since 1965, at 71%. (These are states with the most unfair dismissals .)

Organized labor has scored some recent victories. In July, the California state legislature sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom, which would allow the state the power to regulate conditions and wages at fast food restaurants.

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York -- a state with one of the higher percentages of union members -- voted in early April to join a union. Since then, another warehouse in Staten Island and one in Bessemer, Alabama have unionized as well.

Since December 2021, more than 110 Starbucks across the country have voted to unionize, compared to just 13 that voted against.  A Buffalo store was the first Starbucks to unionize in December.

Click here to see states with the highest union membership

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38knAU_0hca3Scy00

50. South Carolina
> Workers in a labor union: 1.7% (total: 34,770)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.8 ppt. (15th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $47,490 (5th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfiqB_0hca3Scy00

49. North Carolina
> Workers in a labor union: 2.6% (total: 108,124)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -0.4 ppt. (7th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $53,100 (22nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmqSM_0hca3Scy00

48. Utah
> Workers in a labor union: 3.5% (total: 51,009)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -2.3 ppt. (8th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $53,400 (24th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cI1LE_0hca3Scy00

47. Texas
> Workers in a labor union: 3.8% (total: 452,916)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.5 ppt. (23rd highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $54,230 (22nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FLrhA_0hca3Scy00

46. Arkansas
> Workers in a labor union: 3.9% (total: 45,503)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -0.3 ppt. (6th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $46,500 (3rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pW65P_0hca3Scy00

45. South Dakota
> Workers in a labor union: 4.0% (total: 15,624)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.1 ppt. (23rd lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $46,810 (4th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IN3VA_0hca3Scy00

44. Idaho
> Workers in a labor union: 4.7% (total: 35,741)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -0.5 ppt. (8th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $47,940 (7th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UgMeQ_0hca3Scy00

43. Louisiana
> Workers in a labor union: 4.7% (total: 80,764)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.2 ppt. (4th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $47,740 (6th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9C6C_0hca3Scy00

42. Virginia
> Workers in a labor union: 4.8% (total: 175,451)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.2 ppt. (3rd lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $62,330 (10th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBke5_0hca3Scy00

41. Georgia
> Workers in a labor union: 4.8% (total: 210,782)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.8 ppt. (16th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $53,940 (23rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jklNC_0hca3Scy00

40. Tennessee
> Workers in a labor union: 5.1% (total: 144,802)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.5 ppt. (10th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $49,330 (11th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TnED_0hca3Scy00

39. Florida
> Workers in a labor union: 5.2% (total: 448,788)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.1 ppt. (25th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $51,950 (19th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYAP1_0hca3Scy00

38. Arizona
> Workers in a labor union: 5.4% (total: 167,407)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -0.6 ppt. (11th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $55,170 (20th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKAxV_0hca3Scy00

37. North Dakota
> Workers in a labor union: 5.4% (total: 18,787)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -0.9 ppt. (19th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $53,380 (25th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8v5u_0hca3Scy00

36. Mississippi
> Workers in a labor union: 5.5% (total: 58,956)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.5 ppt. (9th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $42,700 (the lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyTq1_0hca3Scy00

35. Oklahoma
> Workers in a labor union: 5.6% (total: 86,591)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -0.8 ppt. (15th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $48,360 (10th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImZUZ_0hca3Scy00

34. Wyoming
> Workers in a labor union: 5.7% (total: 13,369)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.5 ppt. (22nd highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $52,110 (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acM5q_0hca3Scy00

33. Alabama
> Workers in a labor union: 5.9% (total: 114,509)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -4.1 ppt. (6th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $48,110 (8th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpHA8_0hca3Scy00

32. Colorado
> Workers in a labor union: 6.5% (total: 164,654)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.7 ppt. (18th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $62,900 (9th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3Lsw_0hca3Scy00

31. Iowa
> Workers in a labor union: 6.5% (total: 92,820)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -4.7 ppt. (3rd highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $51,140 (16th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrROP_0hca3Scy00

30. Nebraska
> Workers in a labor union: 6.8% (total: 60,854)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.1 ppt. (22nd lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $52,110 (21st lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvW0c_0hca3Scy00

29. Kentucky
> Workers in a labor union: 7.2% (total: 124,914)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.7 ppt. (17th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $48,170 (9th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12P8Lk_0hca3Scy00

28. New Mexico
> Workers in a labor union: 7.5% (total: 57,924)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.7 ppt. (13th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $51,860 (18th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OM8oe_0hca3Scy00

27. Wisconsin
> Workers in a labor union: 7.9% (total: 214,513)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -5.4 ppt. (2nd highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $53,120 (23rd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5NTX_0hca3Scy00

26. Missouri
> Workers in a labor union: 9.0% (total: 235,212)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.9 ppt. (13th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $51,390 (17th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvZlq_0hca3Scy00

25. Indiana
> Workers in a labor union: 9.0% (total: 255,682)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -2.2 ppt. (10th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $50,440 (14th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zPIE_0hca3Scy00

24. Kansas
> Workers in a labor union: 9.2% (total: 119,600)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 1.6 ppt. (21st highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $49,680 (13th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onc1z_0hca3Scy00

23. West Virginia
> Workers in a labor union: 9.6% (total: 66,552)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -4.2 ppt. (4th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $46,490 (2nd lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSpLF_0hca3Scy00

22. Delaware
> Workers in a labor union: 9.8% (total: 42,402)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -0.7 ppt. (12th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $59,820 (13th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48o0zv_0hca3Scy00

21. New Hampshire
> Workers in a labor union: 10.0% (total: 64,561)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.0 ppt. (20th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $59,270 (16th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbwwg_0hca3Scy00

20. Maryland
> Workers in a labor union: 10.9% (total: 293,969)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.5 ppt. (24th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $65,900 (7th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GUb5_0hca3Scy00

19. Montana
> Workers in a labor union: 11.2% (total: 49,002)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.8 ppt. (16th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $49,340 (12th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNFAt_0hca3Scy00

18. Ohio
> Workers in a labor union: 12.0% (total: 595,828)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.4 ppt. (25th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $53,170 (24th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqjr1_0hca3Scy00

17. Nevada
> Workers in a labor union: 12.2% (total: 152,243)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -2.5 ppt. (7th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $51,080 (15th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PME9u_0hca3Scy00

16. Vermont
> Workers in a labor union: 12.3% (total: 32,359)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.3 ppt. (5th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $55,450 (19th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXZqh_0hca3Scy00

15. Maine
> Workers in a labor union: 12.4% (total: 69,648)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 1.1 ppt. (21st lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $53,230 (25th lowest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cY6of_0hca3Scy00

14. Massachusetts
> Workers in a labor union: 12.6% (total: 401,304)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -2.0 ppt. (12th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $72,940 (the highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qo53l_0hca3Scy00

13. Pennsylvania
> Workers in a labor union: 12.9% (total: 692,313)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.7 ppt. (19th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $55,490 (18th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUmYz_0hca3Scy00

12. Michigan
> Workers in a labor union: 13.3% (total: 538,701)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -4.2 ppt. (5th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $55,160 (21st highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJWz7_0hca3Scy00

11. Illinois
> Workers in a labor union: 13.9% (total: 752,063)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -2.3 ppt. (9th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $59,650 (15th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQHZR_0hca3Scy00

10. Connecticut
> Workers in a labor union: 14.6% (total: 222,159)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -2.2 ppt. (11th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $66,130 (6th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3qd6_0hca3Scy00

9. Alaska
> Workers in a labor union: 15.7% (total: 45,998)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -6.4 ppt. (the highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $63,480 (8th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9aF8_0hca3Scy00

8. Rhode Island
> Workers in a labor union: 15.8% (total: 74,781)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.6 ppt. (20th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $62,120 (11th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MorK_0hca3Scy00

7. California
> Workers in a labor union: 15.9% (total: 2,468,918)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.1 ppt. (24th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $68,510 (4th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBUY0_0hca3Scy00

6. Minnesota
> Workers in a labor union: 15.9% (total: 416,340)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.9 ppt. (18th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $60,480 (12th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USueI_0hca3Scy00

5. New Jersey
> Workers in a labor union: 16.2% (total: 608,805)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.1 ppt. (2nd lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $67,120 (5th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMHNb_0hca3Scy00

4. Oregon
> Workers in a labor union: 17.8% (total: 318,007)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.7 ppt. (14th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $59,070 (17th highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rM05b_0hca3Scy00

3. Washington
> Workers in a labor union: 19.0% (total: 627,642)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.04 ppt. (the lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $68,740 (3rd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mAKVj_0hca3Scy00

2. New York
> Workers in a labor union: 22.2% (total: 1,727,739)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): -1.8 ppt. (14th highest)
> Avg. annual wage: $70,460 (2nd highest)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cm3HQ_0hca3Scy00

1. Hawaii
> Workers in a labor union: 22.4% (total: 120,906)
> Change in union membership (2011-2021): 0.9 ppt. (17th lowest)
> Avg. annual wage: $59,760 (14th highest)

IN THIS ARTICLE
