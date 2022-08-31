Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Neillsville District Administrator Discusses Items From Annual Meeting and More
The Neillsville School Board held their annual meeting. I spoke with Neillsville District Administrator John Gaier and he discussed some of the items from the meeting in more detail. Listen Here!. If you have any questions or concerns regarding items from the recent School Board Meeting, you can contact the...
wpr.org
Mayo Clinic ending labor, delivery services at northwestern Wisconsin hospitals
Pregnant people in parts of northwestern Wisconsin will have to travel farther to give birth after the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will end labor and delivery services at hospitals in Barron and Menomonie. In a press release Thursday, the health system said labor and delivery services at the...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville School Board Approves 2022-23 Tax Levy at Annual Meeting
The Neillsville School Board held their Annual Meeting. After a presentation by Neillsville District Administrator John Gaier, a tax levy of $3,643,265 was recommended. The levy was unanimously approved by the board and citizens present. The Board also approved to set board salaries and per diems at the current rate...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids School District announces plans for all-inclusive playground
WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School District has released plans for an all-inclusive playground at Woodside Elementary. The district has launched a fundraising campaign in support of the future Outdoor Play, Learning, Activity Center. The OPLAC will be designed for students with and without disabilities to play and learn alongside one another. It will also be open to families outside of school hours.
WSAW
Community Outreach Specialist begins at Wausau Police Department
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department has hired a Community Outreach Specialist. Tracy Rieger started the position on Sept. 1. She will work directly with the city’s homeless population, connecting them with the resources available in the community. She was previously the director of Wausau Catholic Charities.
WSAW
Transition to new drinking water facility could affect color of Wausau water
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the city of Wausau works to get its new drinking water facility online, residents may see some changes to the color of their water. In a press release, the city explains as they move toward the transition from the old system to the new facility, there will be some work that will require periodic shutdowns of wells and shutdowns or disruptions at the current treatment plant. This work may cause slightly elevated levels of iron and manganese to remain in the treated water, which would cause the water to have a greenish or brownish tint.
onfocus.news
Wheeler’s to Host Brat Fry Fundraiser for Law Enforcement
Proceeds to Benefit Marshfield Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Marshfield, WI – Wheelers Family Auto Group will host a K9 Fundraiser Brat Fry on Friday, September 9 at Wheeler’s Chevrolet from 10:00am – 2:00pm. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Marshfield Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Department K9 units, with Wheeler’s having donated the food and drinks.
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic Health System transitioning labor and delivery services to Eau Claire from Barron, Menomonie
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM PRESS RELEASE)-Mayo Clinic Health System has made the difficult decision to transition labor and delivery services from Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron and Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WEAU-TV 13
Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday. Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2. According to...
WSAW
Marathon County man warns about Medicare scammers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Better Business Bureau has a warning about another scam targeting seniors, involving calls from people pretending to be from Medicare looking for personal information. They recommend knowing some signs that can help identify these fraudulent calls. First, Medicare doesn’t make unsolicited calls. Another telltale sign...
cwbradio.com
Wood County Sheriffs Department Arrest Four for Multiple Drug Charges
According to a press release from the Wood County Sheriffs Department, on Friday, September 2, the Wood County Sheriff's Department along with the Port Edwards Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, and the Grand Rapids Police Department searched a residence in the Village of Port Edwards where four individuals were taken into custody.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
wiproud.com
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 8th OWI
A Black River Falls man arrested for OWI appeared in Jackson County Court. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at the end of February, they stopped a vehicle driven by John Whitewater on the I-94 exit ramp from Highway 12 on the north side of Black River Falls. A field sobriety test was performed and Whitewater was taken to the hospital for a blood test. Whitewater was then taken to the Jackson County Jail.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
WEAU-TV 13
Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams
Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
onfocus.news
Traffic Incident on HWY E North of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Traffic is being re-routed north of Marshfield on HWY E near Zyg Road due to a traffic incident. Please avoid the area or make plans to use a different route. Emergency personnel are on-scene. No further details available at this time. We welcome your stories!...
hubcitytimes.com
Remembering the ‘Man from Marshfield’ on the 100th anniversary of his birth
MARSHFIELD – Although he was not born in Marshfield, former Wisconsin Congressman and Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird made sure anyone who had anything to do with politics in his time knew him as “the man from Marshfield”, including every president since Eisenhower. Generally, Laird is remembered...
