ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
milwaukeeindependent.com

Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic

Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers

Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers

Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?” Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden […] The post The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
cwbradio.com

No Movement on Wisconsin's Opioid Epidemic Settlement Funds

(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Wisconsin was awarded nearly $31 million to help address the ongoing opioid epidemic across the state, an epidemic that took the lives of 1,226 Wisconsinites in 2020. But as of Aug. 30, none of those funds have been distributed because the Wisconsin Joint Committee...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
cwbradio.com

Governor Tony Evers Announces $90 Million for K-12 Education in Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state as kids, families, educators, staff, and administrators are set to return to school and welcome students back for the upcoming school year in the coming days. The investment includes $15 million to double the governor’s “Get...
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

In Wisconsin, tax penalties from Biden student loan forgiveness

(The Center Square) – There are going to be a lot of costs for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in Wisconsin. C.J. Szafir, president and CEO of the Institute for Reforming Government, told The Center Square that taxpayers in the state are going to get hit twice under the plan.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Feds#K12#Evers Announces K 12#Wisconsin K 12#State#Joint Finance Committee
cwbradio.com

State Department of Justice Files Charges Against Conservative Activist Who Falsely Requested Absentee Ballots

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The man who confessed to falsely filing for absentee ballots for two Racine area politicians is being formally charged. The state justice department on Thursday said activist Harry Wait will face two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of a person's identifying information for allegedly using Wisconsin's online absentee ballot system to request absentee ballots for Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's July All Milk Price

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin all milk price cooled down a bit more in July, averaging $24.30 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $1.90 below last month's price, but $6.40 more than last June. The highest July milk...
WISCONSIN STATE
agdaily.com

Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy