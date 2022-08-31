Read full article on original website
wpr.org
More than 90K homes could install rooftop solar in Wisconsin under Inflation Reduction Act
Financial incentives in the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act could help thousands of Wisconsin homeowners install solar panels or pursue energy efficiency projects. The act signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 provides nearly $370 billion for the clean energy transition to combat climate change. That’s set to...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Tax records show GOP candidate Tim Michels gave $175K to Wisconsin anti-abortion groups during pandemic
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels donated nearly $200,000 of his own money to anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin and New York in 2020, according to tax documents. Michels and his wife made the donations through their charitable organization, the Timothy and Barbara Michels Family Foundation. In all, that foundation donated...
WISN
Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers
Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers
Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?” Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden […] The post The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Marquette Law grad gets $174K in student loans cancelled through public service
Zawieja graduated from Marquette Law School in 2010 with $116K in student loan debt. She says it climbed to $174K this year due to interest while working as an attorney for the Menominee Tribe.
cwbradio.com
No Movement on Wisconsin's Opioid Epidemic Settlement Funds
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) -Wisconsin was awarded nearly $31 million to help address the ongoing opioid epidemic across the state, an epidemic that took the lives of 1,226 Wisconsinites in 2020. But as of Aug. 30, none of those funds have been distributed because the Wisconsin Joint Committee...
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
Democratic Socialists heading to the Wisconsin Assembly
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since the 1980s, Wisconsin will have Democratic Socialists in the state Capitol when Milwaukee sends two new legislators to the Assembly next year. Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy both won their Democratic primaries in August, and running unopposed in November, will represent the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use
(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. “This is indeed...
cwbradio.com
Governor Tony Evers Announces $90 Million for K-12 Education in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education across the state as kids, families, educators, staff, and administrators are set to return to school and welcome students back for the upcoming school year in the coming days. The investment includes $15 million to double the governor’s “Get...
thecentersquare.com
In Wisconsin, tax penalties from Biden student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) – There are going to be a lot of costs for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan in Wisconsin. C.J. Szafir, president and CEO of the Institute for Reforming Government, told The Center Square that taxpayers in the state are going to get hit twice under the plan.
cwbradio.com
State Department of Justice Files Charges Against Conservative Activist Who Falsely Requested Absentee Ballots
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The man who confessed to falsely filing for absentee ballots for two Racine area politicians is being formally charged. The state justice department on Thursday said activist Harry Wait will face two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of a person's identifying information for allegedly using Wisconsin's online absentee ballot system to request absentee ballots for Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
Wisconsin AG hopeful won’t commit to Trump in 2024
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican attorney general candidate won’t commit to voting for Donald Trump in 2024 if he runs for president again, putting him at odds with other top Republicans on the ballot in the battleground state this November. Eric Toney, a district...
Wisconsin GOP candidate Tim Michels calls for 'pitchforks and torches'
The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin endorsed by Donald Trump, Tim Michels, is calling for people to take up “pitchforks and torches” in reaction to a story that detailed his donations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
thecentersquare.com
Tony Evers raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $25.4 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tony Evers has raised more than any other Democrat. Evers is Governor of Wisconsin and is running for re-election in 2022. Evers raised $21.7 million and spent $17.4 million between...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's July All Milk Price
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin all milk price cooled down a bit more in July, averaging $24.30 per hundredweight. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $1.90 below last month's price, but $6.40 more than last June. The highest July milk...
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
Voters share 'mixed emotions' ahead of Biden's primetime speech
Voters in several communities throughout Southeast Wisconsin have mixed reaction ahead of President Biden's primetime speech. Some say they're 'fired up' and ready to vote, others feel discouraged.
