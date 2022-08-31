Read full article on original website
Young Cleveland Guardians are on their own in playoff race: Paul Hoynes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Slumps keep their own time. They don’t care about division races or postseason dreams. They’ll crash the party whenever they feel like it -- tracking mud into the living room and elbowing their way past the guest of honor on the way to the dinner table.
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
SFU falls in OT opener to Akron
AKRON, Oh. (WTAJ) — The Saint Francis Red Flash fell 30-23 in overtime to the Akron Zips. In overtime, Akron scored on their first possession. SFU’s Justin Sliwoski was picked off in the endzone to end the game. This back and forth game saw Akron’s DJ Irons go 24/39 for 273 yards and two touchdowns. […]
No. 6 Mentor survives No. 15 Riverside as last-second field goal goes right
MENTOR, Ohio – Forty-six minutes of ugly football means nothing when you have two minutes of glory. That was Mentor’s night at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium on Friday as the Cardinals walked away with an improbable 7-6 victory. The Cardinals offense looked out of sorts, flustered and lost...
coveringthecorner.com
No spectators allowed at Collinwood-East Cleveland football game
According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, spectators won't be allowed to attend the game between Collinwood High School and East Cleveland Shaw High School.
How to watch the Cleveland Guardians race for the pennant on television
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The surprising Cleveland Guardians find themselves in the thick of a pennant race with a little over a month to go in the regular season. Even so, emerging stars like Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez aren’t necessarily household names. But why? Attendance...
Dave Logan, former Browns receiver with ‘Kardiac Kids,’ to face St. Edward with Colorado state champ Cherry Creek
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the last 30 years, former Browns wide receiver Dave Logan has kept busy in his hometown of Denver. When he is not working for the Broncos as one of their radio commentators, he is coaching high school football around Colorado. His team at Cherry Creek is coming off its third straight state championship in Colorado’s largest division for high school football. To make a run at a fourth straight title and qualify for the playoffs, Logan said he became antsy last winter with an unfilled opening on his schedule.
Medina, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Wadsworth football team will have a game with Medina High School on September 03, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers were way ahead of schedule last season after qualifying for the play-in games. However, they lost both games to the Brooklyn Nets and to the Atlanta Hawks. Although the Cavs were a good team last season, they lost those two play-in games because the best playmaker on the court was on the other team.
Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival set for Sept. 8-10 in downtown Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival, hosted by Open Tone Music, is scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at various downtown Akron venues. Event highlights include a free musical performance from the Ronell Regis Group and the James Gaiters Quartet Soul Revival on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the decommissioned portion of the Akron Innerbelt.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD GRABS ANOTHER CONFERENCE WIN
GARRETTSVILLE OH- The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men went into Tuesday night looking for another conference win. After defeating both The LaBrae Vikings and Campbell-Memorial Red Devils in straight sets earlier in the season, they welcomed in The Champion Flashes Tuesday evening. The Flashes have started off the season in a...
Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance
Republican U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance will visit Columbus in three weeks for a campaign fundraiser hosted by owners of the Columbus Crew professional soccer team. Team supporters are unhappy and see it as a reversal from previous decisions to avoid politics. Morgan Hughes co-founded Save The Crew and remains active in the community of […] The post Fans frustrated Crew owners hosting fundraiser for J.D. Vance appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron Area
Are you looking for great corned beef in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all serve mean corned beef sandwiches. If you're downtown, you should check out this fantastic deli. Patrons love their corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.
VIDEO: Ohio auto parts store on fire, collapses
FOX 8 Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing.
Cleveland’s iconic sub sandwich chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs poised for expansion
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Original Dave’s Cosmic Subs has been a staple of life in Northeast Ohio since 1977 when it first debuted as a tiny grab-and-go sandwich shop in Chagrin Falls. So, it should come as no surprise that Dave’s was among the top vote-getters in...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
