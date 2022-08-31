CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the last 30 years, former Browns wide receiver Dave Logan has kept busy in his hometown of Denver. When he is not working for the Broncos as one of their radio commentators, he is coaching high school football around Colorado. His team at Cherry Creek is coming off its third straight state championship in Colorado’s largest division for high school football. To make a run at a fourth straight title and qualify for the playoffs, Logan said he became antsy last winter with an unfilled opening on his schedule.

