Cleveland, OH

Brew Kettle Wins "Best In Show" Award At Cleveland Octoberfest

BEREA, OH - The Brew Kettle won the "Best In Show" award at the Cleveland Octoberfest which is still underway at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Their Bushwood Cold India Pale IPA was the "Best In Show" winner. The Brew Kettle also took home a gold medal for their Bushwood Cold...
BEREA, OH

