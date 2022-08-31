ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz sues FBI for secret files on the band

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ha4x_0hcZxGce00

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of the 1960s band The Monkees, has filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department to release information the FBI gathered on the group, according to Rolling Stone.

While the agency released a heavily redacted investigative file on the group about a decade ago, Dolenz said he wants to know more about the information the Justice Department withheld.

“If the documents still exist, I fully expect that we will learn more about what prompted the FBI to target the Monkees or those around them,” attorney Mark Zaid, who is representing Dolenz, told The Washington Post.

Dolenz, 77, filed the lawsuit Tuesday.

In the redacted file, an agent reported seeing “subliminal messages” on a screen at one of their concerts, depicting racial-equality protests and “anti-U.S. messages on the war in Vietnam.”

In a 2016 interview, Dolenz told the Rolling Stone that the band’s 1966 hit “Last Train to Clarksville” was an antiwar song about a man going to an Army base and not knowing when he’d return to his girlfriend.

The four members of the band came together in 1966 as the stars of a sitcom, rather than a rock band. The show ran for two seasons. However, the group put out several songs that became hits.

Dolenz filed a Freedom of Information Act request for the documents with the FBI in June, according to Rolling Stone. He asked the FBI to review any redacted material and provide other possible files relating to the band and its members, according to the lawsuit.

Barring “unusual circumstances,” the government has 20 business days to respond to FOIA requests. According to the suit, Dolenz has so far only received acknowledgments of his requests.

“Any window into what the FBI was up to can lead to the opening of another window,” Zaid said. “That’s the beauty of gaining access to these types of files — because there are little nuggets and pieces within them that can lead to a bigger picture in understanding what was going on within the FBI at the time.”

The other members of the band, which broke up in 1970, were Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Stereogum

Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving Monkee after Michael Nesmith passed away last year, is suing the Federal Bureau Of Investigation. As Rolling Stone reports, Dolenz has filed a lawsuit requesting that a document the organization kept on the band be released. A heavily redacted version of the FBI’s official file...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tork
Person
Micky Dolenz
Person
Michael Nesmith
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Band#Secret Files#Monkees#The Justice Department#The Washington Post#The Rolling Stone
HipHopWired

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Page Six

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the “Empire” actress’ death a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by People Monday. The report also noted that “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine” were found in her system. Pearlman, who played Patti Sharp in one episode of the Fox musical drama, went missing on Feb. 16 and was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in LA two days later. She was 43. An initial autopsy came back inconclusive, with a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
7K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy