MedCity News
Most people with opioid use disorder don't get meds for it, but these 3 changes could help
Medications that treat opioid use disorder (OUD) — such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — are life-saving drugs that have been proven to decrease opioid overdoses by more than half. However, 86.6% of people who have OUD are not receiving these medications, according to a study published Thursday in the International Journal of Drug Policy.
An animal tranquilizer is making street drugs even more dangerous
The sedative xylazine is starting to permeate illegal opioids and cocaine. It does not respond to naloxone, an overdose reversal medication, and may be to blame for grisly injuries and infections.
MedicalXpress
Meth use drives overdose epidemic in rural US communities
Methamphetamine remains a stubbornly prevalent illicit substance in large swaths of rural America, according to a new study by Oregon Health & Science University researchers. The findings, published today in JAMA Network Open, show that methamphetamine remains a common drug, and is driving overdoses in rural communities. About four of five people who use drugs in rural areas across 10 states reported using methamphetamines in the past 30 days, according to the study.
High-Dose Naloxone Product Giving People Hope to Help Combat Growing Opioid Overdose Trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, and ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCLinjection), a higher-dose naloxone product approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose, is helping bring attention to the growing opioid epidemic in the United States, and why “Every Moment Matters” when it comes to treating an overdose. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005683/en/ ZIMHI™ (naloxone HCL injection), a higher-dose naloxone product approved for use in the treatment of opioid overdose (Photo: Business Wire)
US-level mortality? Sounding the alarm about fentanyl overdose in Australia
Deaths from the powerful opioid, along with pethidine and tramadol, are up a staggering 1,275% since 2006. A new report warns without ‘decisive action’ a crisis looms
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Once feared, illicit fentanyl is now a drug of choice for many opioid users
One of the deadliest street drugs, illicit fentanyl, has transitioned from a hidden killer that people often hope to avoid to one that many drug users now seek out on its own. The shift to intentional use of fentanyl underscores a worrying trend in the country's ongoing opioid epidemic, experts say: That a growing number of people have become so tolerant to opioids like heroin, that they're turning to the synthetic compound, which is up to 50 times stronger.
psychologytoday.com
What the Fentanyl? The Straight Dope on a Synthetic Opioid
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid with 50 times the potency of heroin. Although the high potency of fentanyl makes it a leading cause of drug overdose, it also has important therapeutic uses. Myths about fentanyl, like urban legends about aerosolized fentanyl exposure, abound. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has...
KevinMD.com
It's time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
raps.org
FDA targets illegal online opioid retailers in new overdose prevention framework
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it plans to fight the current opioid crisis by going after online drug retailers and promoting the development of non-opioid alternatives. On 30 August, the agency published its FDA Overdose Prevention Framework that largely aligns with the Department of Health and Human...
Medical News Today
Hepatitis C and opioid use: What is the connection?
Hepatitis C is a liver disease that develops in response to the hepatitis C virus (HCV). This virus spreads through blood-to-blood contact. People may contract the virus by sharing unsterilized needles, such as during recreational drug use. a public health concern as the incidence of the infection continues to climb....
Modelers Predict Huge Wave of Overdose Deaths Will Soon Fall Upon Us
As I have written on numerous occasions, most recently here, the opioid overdose crisis was never caused by doctors “overprescribing” pain medicine to their patients. As researchers at the University of Pittsburgh reported in 2018, the overdose rate has been rising exponentially since the late 1970s, with different drugs dominating at different points in time. The researchers stated, “This process may continue along this path for several more years into the future.” The U.S. Congressional Joint Economic Committee reported that overdose deaths began their rise as far back as 1959. Now a new report by modelers at Northwestern University, the University of Florida, and Yale University, reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association, predicts the U.S. may be heading towards an even larger wave of overdose deaths.
CBS News
As fall semester begins, college students warned about new, deadly drugs
- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning college students about new, deadly drugs flooding the black market. Moody's office says fentanyl is now the number one killer of adults between the ages of 18 and 45. Here is what the office of the attorney general had to say about...
MedicalXpress
Addiction management is key to treating heart infection in people who inject drugs
Managing a potentially deadly heart infection is complex in people who inject drugs, including opioids, stimulants, and others, and requires a unique approach to care including consultation with an addiction specialist, according to a new American Heart Association Scientific Statement published today in the Association's flagship journal Circulation. Infective endocarditis...
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
cdc.gov
Opioid Use Disorder
Opioids are a class of drugs, that interacts with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is often made illegally; and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
labroots.com
Study Finds CBD is Effective for Young People with Drug Resistant Anxiety
A pilot study conducted by Orygen (Australia’s Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health) and published in the Australian Journal of General Practice has indicated that cannabidiol significantly reduced symptoms of young people with extreme forms of anxiety that are unresponsive to other drug therapies. The Cannabidiol Youth Anxiety Pilot Study (CAPS) found that participants averaged a 42.6% reduction in anxiety symptoms following CBD treatment. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-intoxicating cannabis compound with a range of therapeutic uses, but it has gained recent research attention due to its anti-anxiolytic properties.
healthleadersmedia.com
Study Validates Telehealth for Substance Abuse Treatment During Pandemic
A study conducted by researchers from the CDC, CMS, and NIH found that the use of telehealth and digital health tools to provide medication to people with substance abuse issues and monitor treatment during the pandemic helped improve adherence and lower the risk of a medically treated overdose. — A new study led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that telehealth services used during the pandemic to help people dealing with substance abuse improved treatment adherence and lowered the odds of a medically treated overdose.
