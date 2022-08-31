You will find Door County Habitat for Humanity volunteers stretching the entire peninsula over the next few months as they continue to work on three separate affordable housing projects. Volunteers are working on two different home builds in Baileys Harbor and Sturgeon Bay. They are also assisting in renovating a home for a family in Algoma. It takes time, people, and money to take on the work. According to the National Association of Homebuilders, the price of lumber alone has added another $14,345 to the price of a single-family home. Algoma’s Lakeside Community Church, the United States Coast Guard, UW-Milwaukee, and other groups have all provided valuable help to construction supervisor Chuck Stone and his site supervisors Richard Dannhausen and Tom Tuttle. Door County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lori Allen says without the extra support, they would not be able to do as much as they are this year.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO