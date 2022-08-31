Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA receives $1M gift for Sturgeon Bay upgrades
Walking approximately 13,000 miles at the Door County YMCA Sturgeon Bay Program Center is part of the reason why you will see a transformed facility in the coming months. The Door County YMCA announced Thursday that Denise and Dave Bunning, through their Sunshine Charitable Foundation, donated $1 million to the Heart of the Community Capital Campaign. Dave’s dad Jim was a mainstay at the Sturgeon Bay Program Center track, walking 44 laps several times a week for 23 years. His mom Barb also remained active, spending countless hours taking exercise classes at the YMCA.
doorcountydailynews.com
Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus, Al Johnson's announces matching program
Dogs, cats, and other animals under the care of the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus want your help thanking some goats this month. The Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus announced on Thursday that Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant in Sister Bay will match all donations from now until the organization’s pet walk on September 10th up to $5,000. With the increase need to help all animals that come to the Sturgeon Bay area shelter, Wisconsin Humane Society Event Coordinator Lori Nachtwey says this is a good way to really stretch those dollars.
doorcountydailynews.com
Habitat finding balance with three projects
You will find Door County Habitat for Humanity volunteers stretching the entire peninsula over the next few months as they continue to work on three separate affordable housing projects. Volunteers are working on two different home builds in Baileys Harbor and Sturgeon Bay. They are also assisting in renovating a home for a family in Algoma. It takes time, people, and money to take on the work. According to the National Association of Homebuilders, the price of lumber alone has added another $14,345 to the price of a single-family home. Algoma’s Lakeside Community Church, the United States Coast Guard, UW-Milwaukee, and other groups have all provided valuable help to construction supervisor Chuck Stone and his site supervisors Richard Dannhausen and Tom Tuttle. Door County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Lori Allen says without the extra support, they would not be able to do as much as they are this year.
doorcountydailynews.com
Extension sets corn moisture testing dates
You will be able to find out how much longer you will have to wait to harvest your corn for silage later this month. The Extension UW-Madison offices in Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties will be hosting a pair of corn dry-down events on September 14th at the Door County Co-Op and on September 15th at the Luxemburg location of the Rio Creek Feed Mill. Temperature, humidity, and rainfall all contribute to how dry, mature corn grain is so farmers can determine if it is time to harvest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
doorcountydailynews.com
Football round-up: Gibraltar wins on 105.1 The GOAT, Sturgeon Bay and L-C hit road on NRSN
Local teams swept the Eight-Player football slate on Thursday with a full 11-player schedule slated for Friday. On 105.1 The GOAT, Rylan Caldecott and Brady Kita made frequent visits to the end zone in Fish Creek as Gibraltar shut out Suring 48-0. Algoma also won their second straight game, topping...
doorcountydailynews.com
Algoma closes sale of Long Term Care Unit
The City of Algoma officially sold the Algoma Medical Center and Long-Term Care Unit on Thursday afternoon. The new owners, Sam and Abby Follman of Mequon, purchased the facility for $1.5 million after approaching the city in October of 2021. Follman says the goal is to continue growing the business and the great care provided to people in the Algoma community and the greater Kewaunee County area.
doorcountydailynews.com
Bonduel too much for Clippers on 103.3 The Clipper
Sturgeon Bay’s first Packerland conference game in a couple seasons did not go how they wanted it to, losing to the Bears of Bonduel 41-7. From the start Sturgeon Bay seemed to be outmatched by the Bonduel running game, as they gave up chunk yards play after play until Quarterback Noah Weier kept the ball himself on a designed run for him and he was untouched to the endzone. The Bears would pile on once again with a run to Louis Hrabik to make it a 14-0 ball game at the end of the first quarter.
doorcountydailynews.com
Volleyball round-up: Spartans, Pioneers sweep opening conference matches
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans and the Sevastopol Pioneers got their volleyball conference seasons off to a strong start on Thursday. The Spartans swept Denmark and the Pioneers toppled Sturgeon Bay by 3-0 scores. The opposite was true for some of the other area schools as Gibraltar lost to Oconto and Kewaunee...
RELATED PEOPLE
doorcountydailynews.com
Local schools receive thousands in state funds
This week, Governor Tony Evers announced a $90 million investment into K-12 education, resulting in thousands of dollars for schools in Door and Kewaunee counties. A portion of the money, approximately $15 million, will go towards the Governor’s Get Kids Ahead Initiative, which will provide additional mental health services for schools. This doubled the initial investment into the program made earlier this year. Districts had to opt into the program to receive the funds, which every district in Door and Kewaunee counties did.
doorcountydailynews.com
Spartans hang on for win over Xavier on 104.1 WRLU
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans edged the Xavier Hawks 21-17 in a non-conference game Friday night at Rocky Bleier Field in Appleton. Turning the Hawks away at midfield in the final minute on an interception by Sam Schutz, allowed the Spartans to remain undefeated for the season. The Spartans scored first on...
Comments / 0