This Day In Sports…September 2, 2017, five years ago today:. Playing its first day game on the blue turf in four years, Boise State is greeted with a 97-degree afternoon for the season opener against Troy. The Broncos’ very first touch of the 2017 campaign resulted in an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown by Avery Williams, the longest by a Bronco in nine years, while the Boise State defense held the experienced Trojan offense to just 215 yards. Third-year starter Brett Rypien split time with graduate transfer Montell Cozart at quarterback, and Cozart led the Boise State offense on its only two TD drives of the day in a 24-13 victory. But it was Williams who captured the fancy of Bronco Nation.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO