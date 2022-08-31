Read full article on original website
Is It Against The Law To Drive Barefoot In North Dakota?
A lot of people do. Not me, to be honest feet absolutely disgust me. Most people have plenty of fungi associated with their feet and walking around barefoot certainly doesn't help that. Let's be honest, most people don't vacuum and clean their vehicles as often as they should. My hand...
AAA Offers ‘Tow To Go’ FREE RIDES This Weekend In ND
According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) 240 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in this state over the past 5 years. AAA aims to aid in decreasing that number over the NEXT 5 Years!. Tow To Go over Holidays, AAA, Drunk Driving, Drunk Driving in North Dakota,...
wdayradionow.com
All North Dakota Driver License Offices closed
(Fargo, ND) -- All North Dakota driver license offices are closed until September 1st. The offices closed Monday and will reopen Thursday. The Department of Transportation says the days are being used for employee training. Motor vehicle offices and other NDDOT services will be unaffected. You can also access certain...
True Or False? Do We Have Scorpions In North Dakota?
Do we have scorpions in North Dakota? The only scorpions I had heard of before were the ones that "Rock You Like a Hurricane." As far as the little scary creature scorpions, being born and raised in eastern North Dakota, I was thinking FALSE. I've never seen or even heard of somebody in North Dakota with a scorpion encounter before. As it turns out I was WRONG.
kvrr.com
North Dakota ranked hardest working state in U.S.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A 2021 study from WalletHub finds North Dakota is the hardest working state in the nation. The study determined six direct work factors like average workweek hours and the employment rate as well as four indirect factors including commute time and average leisure time spent per day.
Police: Fight leads to gunfire in St. Cloud
Police in St. Cloud are investigating gunfire Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Police Department said there's been no injuries reported and the incident doesn't appear to be random. The department first alerted the community to a large police presence in the 1500 block of 6th Ave. S. around 12:30 p.m....
Popular North Dakota Recreation Lake on Algae Advisory List
We are transitioning into the algae bloom season. Watch where you play in the water.
KFYR-TV
Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farm Bureau President shares insights on Towner County deaths and current state of farming in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau's President is talking about one of the victims of a triple-murder suicide and sharing updates on how successful farming is looking across the state. Triple Murder Suicide... NDFB President Daryl Lies joined WDAY Midday to speak on both topics. He started with the...
Just How Big Is The Biggest Home In North Dakota? A Look Inside
Go big or go home right? I would go right to the poor house if I owned this home. Anyway, if you have ever wondered what is the BIGGEST residential home in all of North Dakota, I have the answer. According to an article on Angie, on the biggest homes...
valleynewslive.com
Erica Thunder named to newly created position in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Erica Thunder has been named the director of diversity and cultural competency at the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In her new role, Thunder will assist Native Americans and people of other ethnic backgrounds who are in the criminal system. She will...
Hudson Star-Observer
Judge found probable cause after recounting of chaotic scene on Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandie Hart recalled a chaotic scene depicted in a three-minute video from late July showing numerous people being stabbed, one of them fatally. She was called to testify Friday, Sept. 2, at the preliminary hearing for Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, who...
North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide
Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field this week. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them in a statement as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59. A gun found at the scene,...
The health of honey bee colonies in North Dakota
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these […]
Critical Considerations When Moving To Bismarck/Mandan.
Is living in Bismarck the same as living in Mandan? No. No it is not.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead business reports brisk sales of THC edibles following new state law
(Moorhead, MN) -- A shop in Moorhead is reporting brisk sales of THC edibles, after a new law allowing the sale of the products in Minnesota went into effect July 1st. "It's legal so you can get over that whole stigma of buying stuff on the street or in a parking lot. No one needs to do that stuff anymore. It's made clean and local by a good group of people,"
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million restitution in crop insurance case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska man was sentenced on Friday for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove must pay restitution of $1 million and a fine of $30,000. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard also sentenced him to...
Bismarck Fire Brings Out The Very Best In Our Community
A peaceful, lazy Sunday morning erupted into flames, fire trucks, and within hours left 4 people with no place to stay. That's exactly how it played out last Sunday morning, August 28th, here in Bismarck. Stevie Ray and her daughter were out walking close to her home on the 1000 block of Lake Avenue when she smelled smoke. All it took was seconds for her to find out where it was coming from, just a few feet from the apartment building she lives in.
Walmart Purchase Of Share In Nebraska Beef Packing Plan Called “Seismic Shift”
(Des Moines, IA) — Walmart’s move to buy a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant is being called a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger is the principal developer of Des Moines-based Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company. Tentinger says anytime you can bring the farmer’s product closer to the end user – to retail – it’s a good thing long-term.
