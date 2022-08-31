ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

erienewsnow.com

Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek

If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Large Barge Runs Ashore Overnight On Lake Erie In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A large barge ran ashore overnight in the Town of Dunkirk. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the craft detached from its tow on Lake Erie around midnight Wednesday before floating to the beach along Van Buren Point. Due to current choppy water...
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York

As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York

A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Good News For Homeowners In Western New York

It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

7 Fun Things To Do Around Buffalo And WNY This Holiday Weekend

Labor Day weekend is upon us. It's the last weekend before school starts and often feels like the last weekend of the summer. If you don't have big vacation plans and want to hang out in Western New York, here are some fun things to do. I've included some events and things that won't break the bank, since I know how expensive school shopping is.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York

As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Six Flags Needs a Theme Park on the Buffalo Waterfront

With so much land that needs to be repurposed and the city on the rise, a theme park may be the perfect addition to the Nickel City. Buffalo is a city on the rise. The population has been growing. The job market stabilizing. Opportunities abound as more and more start-ups and local businesses open their doors downtown. The waterfront, beginning with canalside, is also improving and has major plans for redevelopment. Over $200-million is being put into Canalside. It's all great news and well overdue and Buffalo has a massive waterfront that has largely gone unused for too long.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Mayer Brothers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, as summer comes to a close, an iconic Western New York business opens. Mayer Brothers continues to be one of the stops on everyone’s fall favorite destinations, and this year they’re celebrating a major milestone. Located in West Seneca, the cider mill is one of the oldest family-owned […]
WEST SENECA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

1st Bills Mafia Boat Parade Happening Next Week

Lets go Buffalo!!! The first-ever Mafia Boat Parade is happening in Buffalo, New York!. There will be a long line of boats all decked out in Buffalo gear going through the Buffalo waterways along a rowdy route. All of the money raised at the event. Mafia Boat Parade. Saturday, September...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
CLARENCE, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
