Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
World's smallest army seeks 25 men to guard the pope. Must be Catholic. Must be Swiss.
The world’s smallest army, in the world’s smallest state, is growing and looking for a few good men. The Swiss Guard, the elite and colorfully dressed force whose main mission is to protect Pope Francis and the 108-acre Vatican City, currently stands at 110 members. Ahead of the...
Urgent aid appeal launched as satellite images show a third of Pakistan underwater
Humanitarian workers expect conditions to worsen as monsoon rains continue and say millions face a terrible winter
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Russia Might Run Out of Weapons, Ammunition By End of Year: Report
It's not the first time reports questioned how much strength Russia has left. But it comes as the country has continued to struggle in its war with Ukraine.
Russia Charges Its Own Soldiers With 'Discrediting' the Army
Russia passed a law in March imposing jail terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading "fake" news about its army.
Putin's U.K. Missile Strike Would 'End British Crown': Russian General
Andrey Gurulev said that an attack on the British Isles could help Russia "change the outcome of this conflict" in Ukraine.
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
Chang sounds alarm on Taiwan: US military must be ready for war with China in hours, not years
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang warned the U.S. military is not prepared for war with China, urging Biden to prepare Americans for war after a Chinese drone was shot down over the Taiwan Strait. Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes war could be coming in a matter of hours, as opposed to years.
Russian Anarchists Are Sabotaging Railways to Stop Putin’s War on Ukraine
In late June, a group of anarchists donned camouflage, covered their faces, and snuck out into a forest about 60 miles northeast of Moscow with a lofty goal: to sabotage Putin’s invasion of Ukraine by physically disabling railways used to supply weapons to the Russian military. The group selected...
Secret American Special Operations Mission Rescued A Hostage In Africa This Week (Updated)
Members of the US Army's 75th Ranger Regiment conduct a nighttime training mission. US ArmyChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley revealed the hostage rescue mission in Africa during a speech.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
World's Most Advanced Attack Submarine Joins British Navy
The $1.5 billion HMS Anson is touted as offering naval stealth and striking power and is able to gather vital intelligence.
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go Friday as U.S. warships neared, officials said, in the latest maritime incident involving the Navy’s new drone fleet in the Mideast. Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of the Iranian navy’s Jamaran destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined two Saildrone Explorers. They tossed one overboard as another warship could be seen in the distance. Iran has no coastline along the Red Sea, a crucial international waterway lying between the Arabian Peninsula and northeastern Africa. State TV said the Iranian navy found “several unmanned spying vessels abandoned in the international maritime routes” on Thursday.
United Nations Attacks Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts and learn about violence against UN peacekeeping forces. This is a selected list of incidents from 1990 to present.
Russian Defence Ministry Says Ukraine Tried to Capture Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
(Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces had attempted to seize the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian troops had crossed the Dnipro river, which divides territory held by the two sides, in boats at 6:00 a.m. local time. It called the operation a "provocation" aimed at disrupting a planned visit by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to the nuclear plant.
Shamima Begum ‘smuggled into Syria for Islamic State by Canadian spy’
Canada and UK accused of covering up involvement of double agent in British teenager’s recruitment for IS
Ukraine says it hit targets in region where IAEA team is working
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said it had carried out strikes against Russian positions in the region around the southern town of Enerhodar on Friday, near a nuclear power plant where U.N. experts are working.
Britain reports heavy fighting in southern Ukraine
Sept 2 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine including shellings in the Enerhodar district, near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday.
