Where to Find the Best Seafood in New Orleans

When people think of New Orleans, three things tend to come to mind—booze, music, and food. This trifecta is the foundation of our culture and is woven into every thread of our daily lives. It is no mystery that our most popular dishes involve seafood; whether it is shucking and slurping on oysters during happy hour, or pinching crawfish tails surrounded by family and friends at the boil, seafood brings our people together. Unfortunately, because of its popularity, a lot of the “well known” spots in town tend to deliver sub-par experiences catered to the annual hordes of tourists that descend upon the French Quarter and its surrounding areas. So, before you go make the line at restaurants that are only known for having had an ill-tempered British chef—who knows diddly squat about our culture—publicly humiliate them on national television, consider these local gems that deliver tried and true experiences when it comes to our favorite cuisine.
