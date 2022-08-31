Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
New brewery and barbecue restaurant coming to New Orleans, blocks from the Superdome
A regional restaurant group with a reputation for beer and a local pitmaster known for his way around the smoker are bringing a two-pronged concept to downtown New Orleans, very close to the Caesars Superdome and Smoothie King Center. The brewery and restaurant called Brewery Saint X and a counter-service...
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Seafood in New Orleans
When people think of New Orleans, three things tend to come to mind—booze, music, and food. This trifecta is the foundation of our culture and is woven into every thread of our daily lives. It is no mystery that our most popular dishes involve seafood; whether it is shucking and slurping on oysters during happy hour, or pinching crawfish tails surrounded by family and friends at the boil, seafood brings our people together. Unfortunately, because of its popularity, a lot of the “well known” spots in town tend to deliver sub-par experiences catered to the annual hordes of tourists that descend upon the French Quarter and its surrounding areas. So, before you go make the line at restaurants that are only known for having had an ill-tempered British chef—who knows diddly squat about our culture—publicly humiliate them on national television, consider these local gems that deliver tried and true experiences when it comes to our favorite cuisine.
Eater
New Orleans Pitmaster Known for His Smoked Meat Inventions Will Lead New Downtown Restaurant
A local pop-up chef and pitmaster known for smoked meat creations like meatloaf sausage and a pastrami banh mi is set to lead the kitchen for two promising downtown restaurants, a craft brewery called Brewery Saint X and a barbecue restaurant, Devil Moon Barbecue. The two restaurants will share a...
prcno.org
Preservationists breathe new life into century-old warehouse building
This story appeared in the September issue of PRC’s Preservation in Print magazine. Interested in getting more preservation stories like this delivered to your door? Become a member of the PRC for a subscription!. On a muggy New Orleans afternoon in June, neighbors filed into the warehouse at 4201...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Sept. 2-4
Labor Day weekend in the Crescent City brings fun for all ages. The WESTBANK HERITAGE FESTIVAL kicks into gear Sunday and Monday at Segnette Field at Westwego's Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd. Starting at noon each day, the fest draws lots of great food from local vendors, artisans and experiences. Plus, entertainers like Musiq Soulchild, Choppa, Cherchez La Femme, Tucka, Brass-A-Holics and Gerald Albright get everyone dancing. Check it out here.
whereyat.com
Best Breakfast in New Orleans | 10 NOLA Restaurants You’ll Love
New Orleans is known for its wide range of culinary delights, from yaka mein and po-boys to crawfish etouffee and gumbo. But these hearty meals aren't the end of Nola's foodie prowess, as tasty treats can be found all over the city from the early hours of the morning. If you're on the hunt for a morning feast, the best breakfast in New Orleans is likely right around the corner.
Eater
The Founders of New Orleans’s Best-Known Barbecue Spot Are Taking Over Avenue Pub
Just a few short weeks after Avenue Pub went on the market, putting New Orleans’s beer world on edge, there’s big news for the bar’s future. The owners of exceedingly popular barbecue spot Blue Oak BBQ have teamed up with two other local hospitality veterans to purchase and run the bar, with plans to keep it the Avenue Pub.
theadvocate.com
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
NOLA.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
WDSU
Central Grocery's muffulettas on sale across metro area as business recovers from Ida
NEW ORLEANS — An iconic New Orleans business is still on the road to recovery, but you can still get their famed food around the metro area. Central Grocery, the historic Italian market in the French Quarter, is selling its muffulettas at businesses and grocery stores across southeast Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Where Black NOLA Eats is bringing influencers to New Orleans' Black-owned restaurants
Nice Guys NOLA stayed busy last Friday. The Saints game was playing, and DJ Captain Charles kept getting people to leave their tables on the outdoor patio and dance — sometimes with the waiters. And a table of social media influencers were there to document it all. The Earhart...
verylocal.com
Labor Day events in New Orleans
The federal holiday that honors and recognizes the American Labor Force movement is also a long weekend filled with things to do in New Orleans. Officially say farewell to summer and hello to a long weekend of Labor Day events in the Crescent City. Southern Decadence. Sept. 1-5, 2022 |...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar
The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
bizneworleans.com
Week in Review, Sept. 5-9: H2theFuture, Lion Elastomers, Harrah’s and More
NEW ORLEANS — At week’s end, city and state economic development officials were celebrating a big win that will have implications for the future of the state’s energy industry. The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded a $50 million federal grant to H2theFuture, a 25-organization partnership that plans to develop a new offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster in south Louisiana.
bizneworleans.com
Crescent Towing is Pulling (and Pushing) Much More Than Their Weight
There is something timeless and majestic about watching huge commercial ships make their way up and down the Mississippi River. But as they glide gracefully by, few observers are aware of the powerful factors and considerable work that underpin each vessel’s call in the Port of New Orleans. Consider...
WDSU
Circle K promoting one-day sale on gas at certain New Orleans locations
NEW ORLEANS — Some New Orleans area Circle K gas stations are providing cheaper gas, but only on Thursday. Circle K is hosting its Circle K Fuel Day, where gas will be 40 cents cheaper at certain locations. The drop in gas prices at these locations will only be...
myneworleans.com
Is a Bad Idea Headed to the Marigny?
There is a place at the corner of Poydras and Loyola called Dave & Buster’s. It’s the sort of place that reminds you of Reno, Nevada, if Reno, Nevada, were on the Mississippi coast. There are no windows, they sell alcohol, and they have a lot of arcade...
Hurricane Katrina evacuee still calls East Texas home 17 years later
TYLER, Texas — It's been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. It changed the lives of some 250,000 people who were evacuated and those that stayed behind. East Texas also felt an impact, with many people coming here to seek shelter. A New Orleans native...
bizneworleans.com
Scott & Michelle Lovitt, PharmD
Tucked away on a neighborhood street in Metairie, Audubon Care Homes’ Dreyfous House is providing a new caliber of residential assisted living (RAL). After witnessing his grandmother’s quality of life vastly improve in a small assisted living community, Scott Lovitt, PharmD and his wife Michelle founded Audubon Care Homes. Creating a true home-like, resident-centered environment, Scott and Michelle put an end to the anxiety and guilt families experience surrounding their loved one’s care.
WDSU
Where to find the cheapest gas in New Orleans
Gas prices remain high across the United States, and the impact is being felt here in New Orleans. The price of regular gasoline has fallen significantly compared to recent months, with the average price for gas in Louisiana around $3.27. Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, people planning on traveling...
