2,100 become new citizens at Dodger Stadium

By Fernie Ortiz
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Fernando Valenzuela spends most summer nights at Dodger Stadium broadcasting for the team he helped win a World Series in 1981.

But on Monday, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was at Chavez Ravine being recognized for his outstanding achievements as a naturalized U.S. citizen.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services honored Valenzuela as an Oustanding Americans by Choice recipient.

“It was Fernandomania @Dodgers stadium …” USCIS said in a Tuesday tweet. “We honored him for his work promoting citizenship and inspiring eligible immigrants to become U.S. citizens.”

Valenzuela, who was born in the small town of Etchohuaquila in the Mexican border state of Sonora, received the honor in front of 2,100 newly naturalized citizens.

People from 120 countries took the oath of citizenship in the outfield at Dodgers Stadium.

USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou, who administered the oath, said it was an honor welcoming the new citizens and recognizing the legendary Valenzuela.

“I cannot imagine a more perfect place to celebrate this momentous occasion than at Blue Heaven on Earth!” she said.

On Thursday, 500 people from 92 countries took the oath of allegiance and became new citizens at the Kansas City Royals’ stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

