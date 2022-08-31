ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No states requiring student COVID-19 vaccinations this school year

By Nichole Berlie, Paul Gerke, Joshua Eferighe
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — As a new school year gets underway, COVID restrictions that once occupied classrooms for the past two years are noticeably absent, as no state in the country is planning to require student vaccinations.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, about 75% of U.S. schools required them at the start of last school year .

Now, requirements of the like are rare: Only Washington, D.C. has a mandatory vaccine policy in place this year for adolescents 12 and up.

Masks, on the other hand, are optional almost everywhere.

Only four of the largest 500 school districts in the country will mandate masks when instruction begins.

Updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants cleared

Philadelphia schools will require them for the first ten days, but could drop the regulations after that. The other outliers are in Jefferson county, Kentucky; Prince George’s County in Maryland and Newark, New Jersey.

Source: Burbio  Created with Datawrapper
  • JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY (97.9K)
  • PHILADELPHIA CITY, PA (132.5K)
  • PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MD (132.7K)
  • NEWARK PUBLIC SCHOOLS, NJ  (40.4K)

The need to quarantine or isolate after exposure is also mostly gone — on par with the CDC’s latest recommendations.

Many school districts, including New York City, are scrapping their “test to stay” programs and dropping random testing.

Students who test positive in most places will still have to isolate and wear masks upon their return to the classroom. In New York, the new rule is five days away, and five days back with a mask.

All of these measures are designed to ensure more kids are in the classroom more often, which is overdue according to some administrators.

Moderna sues Pfizer-BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents

“Kids are actually slipping in their grade level, in their reading levels. They’re also slipping in their socio-emotional learning. And so it’s very important to have those kids in school, with their peers, with their teachers,” said Charles Patterson of Clark County schools to NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” Tuesday.

While it’s back to normal for most students, such is not the case for some teachers as some major school districts still require vaccinations, including New York.

In addition, those who were fired over the mandates or phony vaccine cards are still finding it difficult to find employment today.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

thepositivecommunity.com

Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattantimesnews.com

“The buses keep coming” “Los autobuses siguen llegando”

Advocates plead for government help for asylum seekers. Over 7,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in recent months – and there are more coming every day. Immigrant advocates rallied on the steps of City Hall on August 26 to ask the federal government, as well as New York state and city lawmakers, to take urgent action to assist the wave of asylum seekers coming to New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
