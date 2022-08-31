Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WEAU-TV 13
School bus safety reminder as new year starts
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With school starting Thursday in Wisconsin, those big yellow busses are back on the road. State law requires drivers on both sides of the road to stop when the bus stop sign is displayed. The only exception is drivers on the other side from the bus on a divided highway with a median.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
drydenwire.com
So Far This Year, 11 People Have Died In ATV/UTV Crashes In Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds operators of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to use their safety equipment and smart operating skills as trails and routes are expected to be busy over the holiday weekend. So far...
UPMATTERS
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar, more citations ‘likely’
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age. According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Wisconsin state license backlog delaying thousands of workers
Thousands of Wisconsin workers are waiting on the state's Department of Safety and Professional Services to issue them a license or renew an existing one. "Initially, it was pretty frustrating. This isn't just something I've experiencing, there's a lot of my co-workers that have been in this process for over a year or 2 years and they finally get their license after a couple years," said Steven Burton, a mental health case worker for Manitowoc County working on his out-of-state license at the time, and in limbo waiting for his Wisconsin license so he can work as a social worker.
UPMATTERS
Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
nbc15.com
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
nbc15.com
MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
Man impersonating police pulls woman over on rural road, Rock County Sheriff’s Office says
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an incident in which someone impersonated law enforcement and stopped a woman on a road in a rural part of the county earlier this week. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a woman was...
wearegreenbay.com
Man gets prison time for ‘drug-induced’ crime spree in Wisconsin & Minnesota
(WFRV) – It was described as a ‘drug-induced crime rampage’, one man was sentenced for his cross-state crime spree that included, among other things, trying to rob a bank, stealing guns & wallets and driving the wrong way on a bridge. According to the Wisconsin Department of...
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of potential police impersonator
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County authorities are warning of a potential police impersonator after a woman was stopped by someone who she thought was a law enforcement official. The woman was driving around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road, in Rock Township, when she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Amid nationwide push for electric cars, some Wisconsinites are hesitant
The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. Study finds Madison third fastest growing start-up city in the country. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
nbc15.com
MPD: Another cord found on Madison bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another cord was found strung across the same Madison bike path where ones have been found multiple times in the past week, the Madison Police Department confirmed. In its latest report, MPD officers who were patrolling the area Wednesday in response to the earlier reports when...
nbc15.com
Madison police cruiser struck during traffic stop
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop on a Beltline exit took a dangerous turn early Wednesday morning when a Madison Police Dept. cruiser was struck by another passing driver. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. after an officer spotted someone allegedly going nearly 80 mph along the Beltline,...
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect to be arraigned
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County will be arraigned on Sept. 8. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail on a $1 million cash bond, is charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide after allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River on July 30.
WEAU-TV 13
Wis. households now eligible to order a free package of COVID-19 self-tests
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. According to a media release from Wis. DHS, starting Thursday, Wis. residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin man charged with fraud, ID theft in ballot case
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot with election fraud and identity theft. The state Justice Department charged Harry Wait on Thursday with two misdemeanor counts of election fraud and two felony counts of identity theft. Wait told The Associated Press in July that he visited the state’s MyVote Wisconsin website and ordered 10 ballots for people, including Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, and asked that the ballots be sent to his home. Wait then contacted police and told them what he had done in what he said was an attempt to expose vulnerabilities in the system.
nbc15.com
Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
Comments / 13