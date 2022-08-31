ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Michigan State outlasts Western Michigan to open season 1-0

It wasn’t always pretty, but No. 15 Michigan State opened the 2022 season 1-0, outlasting Western Michigan to come away with a 35-13 win in East Lansing. Closer than the final score suggests, it was a 4-quarter battle in Spartan Stadium. Friday night’s game came down to 2 key 4th downs in the final quarter.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Daniel Barker hauls in one-handed catch for Michigan State touchdown

Michigan State’s Daniel Barker made a tremendous catch on Friday night against Western Michigan. Watch the TE haul in an impressive one-handed touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter:. A graduate transfer from Illinois, Barker is suiting up for the Spartans after withdrawing from 2022 NFL...
EAST LANSING, MI
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Georgia State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football releases hype video for season opener against Colorado State

Michigan football released a hype video ahead of the season opener against Colorado State on Saturday afternoon. The video took the audience through the ups and downs of last season’s epic journey to the College Football Playoff and the anticipation of the 2022 season. The video began with a dark video from the Playoff loss to Georgia and then the video brightened up as the team’s offseason footage was shown.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1

Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Thorne comments on his night following Week 1 win over Western Michigan

Payton Thorne played a major role in Michigan State’s win over Western Michigan and he discussed his performance per Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Michigan State topped Western Michigan, 35-13, Friday night. Michigan State struggled at times during the game but everything worked out in the end. Michigan State’s offense went through some rough patches but the Spartans ultimately cruised to a victory.
KALAMAZOO, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan DL Mike Morris weighs in on performance in Week 1: 'Everybody ate'

Michigan’s defense was lights out in Week 1 against Colorado State. Though the Wolverines lost the shutout late, Michigan still steamrolled to a 51-7 win. In the game, the defense held the Rams to just 219 total yards of offense. Michigan also forced 2 turnovers while limiting Colorado State to 2.1 yards per carry.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Person
Mel Tucker
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker discusses importance of keeping 1 thing regardless of who you play

Mel Tucker talked to the media following his team’s win over Western Michigan. He knows how important it is keep this thing no matter what. Momentum is talked about a lot in college football, and Tucker knows how important it can be to keep it on your side. Michigan State had to find some late in the game as it went into the 4th quarter only up 21-13.
EAST LANSING, MI
#Michigan State Football#College Football#Ohio State#American Football
247Sports

Pair of Michigan commits set to attend Wolverines’ season opener

The Michigan Insider has confirmed West Bloomfield (Mich.) and Wolverine commits, 2023 wide receiver Semaj Morgan and offensive lineman Amir Herring will be attending Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State on Saturday. With Morgan, the dynamic 5-foot-10, 175-pounder committed to the Wolverines back in December of 2021. He has...
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

A true tale of freshmen fright at MSU

Jack Ward was uncertain how many of his peers gathered on Sept. 27, 2021. Students were in and out of the room where the clandestine meeting was ongoing, crafting and ultimately dispatching a crucial email. By the time Ward arrived, some of the freshman’s hallmates and other acquaintances he made...
EAST LANSING, MI
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
WILX-TV

Laingsburg pushes Pewamo-Westphalia, but Pirates prevail

Westphalia, Mich. (WILX) - After a tough opening week loss last week to Union, Pewamo-Westphalia responded well against Laingsburg, jumping out to a 21-7 lead, before the Wolfpack nearly came all the way back before ultimately falling to the Pirates 28-21. The Pirates opened up CMAC conference play with a...
LAINGSBURG, MI
WLNS

MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE

