Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Michigan State outlasts Western Michigan to open season 1-0
It wasn’t always pretty, but No. 15 Michigan State opened the 2022 season 1-0, outlasting Western Michigan to come away with a 35-13 win in East Lansing. Closer than the final score suggests, it was a 4-quarter battle in Spartan Stadium. Friday night’s game came down to 2 key 4th downs in the final quarter.
Everything WMU coach Tim Lester said about Michigan State
The Broncos head coach was highly complimentary of the Spartans
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Barker hauls in one-handed catch for Michigan State touchdown
Michigan State’s Daniel Barker made a tremendous catch on Friday night against Western Michigan. Watch the TE haul in an impressive one-handed touchdown catch on the first play of the second quarter:. A graduate transfer from Illinois, Barker is suiting up for the Spartans after withdrawing from 2022 NFL...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan TE Erick All becomes father ahead of Week 1 of the college football season
The Michigan fan base grew by one on Saturday, as TE Erick All became a father. According to Angelique Chengelis with the Detroit News, the Michigan radio programming made the announcement ahead of Week 1’s kickoff. It’s been a big preseason for the senior TE, who was named as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football releases hype video for season opener against Colorado State
Michigan football released a hype video ahead of the season opener against Colorado State on Saturday afternoon. The video took the audience through the ups and downs of last season’s epic journey to the College Football Playoff and the anticipation of the 2022 season. The video began with a dark video from the Playoff loss to Georgia and then the video brightened up as the team’s offseason footage was shown.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1
Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne comments on his night following Week 1 win over Western Michigan
Payton Thorne played a major role in Michigan State’s win over Western Michigan and he discussed his performance per Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News. Michigan State topped Western Michigan, 35-13, Friday night. Michigan State struggled at times during the game but everything worked out in the end. Michigan State’s offense went through some rough patches but the Spartans ultimately cruised to a victory.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan DL Mike Morris weighs in on performance in Week 1: 'Everybody ate'
Michigan’s defense was lights out in Week 1 against Colorado State. Though the Wolverines lost the shutout late, Michigan still steamrolled to a 51-7 win. In the game, the defense held the Rams to just 219 total yards of offense. Michigan also forced 2 turnovers while limiting Colorado State to 2.1 yards per carry.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defense registers scoop-and-score TD to open second half vs. Colorado State
Michigan is rolling vs. Colorado State, and the Wolverines added to the blowout early in the third quarter. Facing the Rams, the Michigan defense has been getting after the quarterback all game long. That includes a number of sacks with another that forced a fumble in the third quarter. Facing...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans keep impressive attendance streak alive with big turnout in Week 1
It was a record-setting day for Michigan, but the record-setting took place at the field, rather than on it. The Wolverines cruised to an easy victory against Colorado State, and a record number of people were there to watch. Michigan fans are nothing but loyal, and in 2021, the Wolverines...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker discusses importance of keeping 1 thing regardless of who you play
Mel Tucker talked to the media following his team’s win over Western Michigan. He knows how important it is keep this thing no matter what. Momentum is talked about a lot in college football, and Tucker knows how important it can be to keep it on your side. Michigan State had to find some late in the game as it went into the 4th quarter only up 21-13.
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #15 Michigan State Spartans face the Western Michigan Broncos from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pair of Michigan commits set to attend Wolverines’ season opener
The Michigan Insider has confirmed West Bloomfield (Mich.) and Wolverine commits, 2023 wide receiver Semaj Morgan and offensive lineman Amir Herring will be attending Michigan’s season opener against Colorado State on Saturday. With Morgan, the dynamic 5-foot-10, 175-pounder committed to the Wolverines back in December of 2021. He has...
saturdaytradition.com
Social media cannot get enough of new mustache look for Michigan P Brad Robbins
As an NCAA football player, there are lots of ways to make a splash on the field. Michigan Punter Brad Robbins is going viral, but not for the reasons you might expect. On Saturday, the Wolverine took to the field with a giant handlebar mustache and bald head, and social media was here for it:
fox2detroit.com
The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Football season starts Saturday against Colorado State in Ann Arbor. If you're headed to the Big House, there's some things you need to know. Bag policy. Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses. If you have...
lansingcitypulse.com
A true tale of freshmen fright at MSU
Jack Ward was uncertain how many of his peers gathered on Sept. 27, 2021. Students were in and out of the room where the clandestine meeting was ongoing, crafting and ultimately dispatching a crucial email. By the time Ward arrived, some of the freshman’s hallmates and other acquaintances he made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Going to the MSU vs. WMU game? Beware of road closures
On Friday, Michigan State University is kicking off the football season against Western Michigan University.
WILX-TV
Laingsburg pushes Pewamo-Westphalia, but Pirates prevail
Westphalia, Mich. (WILX) - After a tough opening week loss last week to Union, Pewamo-Westphalia responded well against Laingsburg, jumping out to a 21-7 lead, before the Wolfpack nearly came all the way back before ultimately falling to the Pirates 28-21. The Pirates opened up CMAC conference play with a...
MSUPD: Shot fired in East Lansing after football game
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gunshot was reportedly fired into the air near Charles St and Albert Ave in East Lansing. The shot was fired shortly after the Michigan State University football game had concluded, MSU Police said on Facebook. No injuries have been reported. Police say the suspect left the area and the […]
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Comments / 0