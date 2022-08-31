ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Octogenarian brothers make popular hand-drawn posters

NEW YORK — (AP) — For years, Miguel and Carlos Cevallos made a living by drawing posters for neighborhood nightclubs, taco trucks and restaurants in Queens, painting in the businesses’ basements or on their tables and attracting clients by word of mouth. Until an Instagram account changed...
MANHATTAN, NY
NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK

Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Hidden gems in New York City

New York City, The Big Apple! In a city filled with various wonders and hidden gems, you barely know where to start!. Walking in the streets of New York is an adventure on its own. The art, the culture, and the bustling streets of busy neighbourhoods flood you with so many different feelings. Freedom, excitement, and maybe a little intimidation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers

The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
11 Buttery, Flaky Croissants In NYC That Are To Die For

Forget doughnuts & muffins, we all know the real star of the show is a tasty croissant for breakfast…or lunch…or dinner—we’re not judging! That’s why we’re making sure that you taste the best of the best when it comes to this French viennoiserie pastry. See some of the most buttery, flaky croissants NYC has to offer below: Besides having a heartwarming success story that began in a Cobble Hill apartment during the start of the pandemic, L’appartement 4f is Brooklyn’s very own taste of Paris! And though they sell absolutely mouthwatering cookies, baguettes and coffee (drooling just thinking about them), nothing can top their framboise croissant. Where: 115 Montague St, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Harlem’s Historic Abyssinian Baptist Church Ordains Three New Ministers

Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III welcomed three souls into ministry in the month of May. Ordination worship services for S. Raschaad Hoggard Ph.D., in conjunction with the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York, took place on Sunday, May 22. Janine Myrick and Darryl Stephen Williams, in collaboration with The United Missionary Baptist Association on May 29.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Scott Baio is Performing at Xaverian on 9/24

On Saturday, September 24th, Scott Baio is performing a one-man show, “How Did I Get Here?”. Baio attended Xaverian High School and has been an actor on some well-known shows including: “Happy Days,” “Charles in Charge,” “Joanie Loves Chachi,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Arrested Development” and “Bugsy Malone,” and more.
BROOKLYN, NY
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents

In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC has the most stressful commute in the U.S.

It’s not just you—getting around New York City really does suck. It’s the norm to feel like you’re a tiny sardine sharing the same tin can as everyone in NYC when riding the subway. Waiting for the bus can feel like being stood up, and driving? Forget about it. Traffic jams are our bread and butter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
18 Best Indian Restaurants In NYC For Flavor-Filled Dishes

Thanks to NYC’s melting pot of cultures, people, and of course food, it’s no shock that we have some of the most delectable cuisine from all over the world, including South Asia. New York is one of the foremost destinations for authentic Indian food in North America, boasting all sorts of flavors and styles found all over the city. From Michelin star restaurants to small family-owned establishments, you can truly find it all! To make it easy, we put together a list of the best Indian restaurants in NYC for when you’re craving an amazing curry or a nice tikka...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

