Lubbock, TX

Centennial Champion to Succeed Fearless Champion as Texas Tech Mascot

Texas Tech University has revealed Centennial Champion as the official name of the Masked Rider’s new horse. Centennial Champion, also known as Buzz, a 9-year-old quarter horse gelding from Lubbock, will take his first ride during Texas Tech football’s 2022 season opener on Saturday (Sept. 3) against Murray State.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Tech's Newest Horse Gets A Timely Stage Name

The Masked Rider has been officially riding a black horse for Texas Tech since the Gator Bowl in 1954. Many horses and many riders have donned the Scarlet and Black with the tradition spanning nearly 70 years. In the last couple of decades, it's been a yearly turnover for the Masked Rider, but for the first time since 2013, Texas Tech has a new official Masked Rider horse.
LUBBOCK, TX
WATCH: Frenship at Lubbock-Cooper Football tonight at 7 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD’s End Zone coverage includes a live webcast of Frenship playing at Lubbock-Cooper Friday. You can watch the game at 7 p.m. right here on the web or in our KCBD Mobile App. The game is also streaming live on the KCBD Connected TV app...
WOLFFORTH, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
City
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Tech football: Predicting all 12 games in 2022

We are just a day away from the start of the 2022 Texas Tech football season. So let’s take a shot at predicting how the season will play out by predicting all 12 regular-season games. Texas Tech vs. Murray State. It will be interesting to see how the Red...
LUBBOCK, TX
What's new in Jones AT&T Stadium this season

LUBBOCK, Texas – After an offseason full of excitement, Texas Tech Football finally returns to Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday when the Red Raiders open the 2022 season against Murray State in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Red Raiders will be making their debut under first-year head coach Joey...
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Tech Awards Special Jersey Number of 2022 Season

At LSU, the biggest playmaker gets number 7. At Baylor, the single-digit numbers are reserved for the best players on the team. Now, at Texas Tech, number 3 is a special jersey. Kobee Minor came into the offseason and retained the uniform number after proving himself to the new coaching...
LUBBOCK, TX
Jones AT&T Stadium Doesn't Want Your Dirty Cash Anymore

Texas Tech Football kicks off a new season with a new head coach and a new attitude on Saturday when the team hosts Murray State. There will also be new things to experience when fans head to over to Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, including new food, drinks, pregame festivities, and ways to get concessions.
LUBBOCK, TX
Dalhart High School Student Passes Away After Head Injury

Update: According to a Facebook post from Cancino’s mother, the teenager passed away on September 3rd. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the Cancino family during this difficult time. Original story: A student from Dalhart High School was taken to an Intensive Car Unit in Lubbock after...
LUBBOCK, TX
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
LUBBOCK, TX
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center

Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue though, there are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
