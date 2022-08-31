Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Paige Bueckers Announces Decision On Her Future At UConn
Unfortunately, Paige Bueckers will not be suiting up for UConn women's basketball this season after tearing her ACL. We will have the opportunity to see Bueckers in a Huskies' uniform again though, she says. In her first session with the media since injuring her knee this summer, Bueckers told reporters she is not thinking about entering the 2023 WNBA Draft right now.
David Pollack gives his top four teams to make the College Football Playoff
ESPN college football analyst David Pollack appeared on ESPN’s Get Up show and gave his top four teams to make the College Football Playoff this season. Pollack’s CFP top four is comprised of (...)
South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt
College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 College Football Teams Put On 'Upset Watch' Week 1
The first weekend of 2022 college football season is packed with exciting Week 1 matchups. With many programs kicking off their first in-game action of the year, there's bound to be some upsets as teams knock off the early-season rust. On Wednesday, Athlon Sports named five college football teams that...
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Nick Saban Had Blunt Message For Reporters Wednesday Night
Nick Saban didn't have a noteworthy update on a few injured freshmen, and he wishes those pesky journalists would quit asking. On Tuesday, Alabama's head coach told reporters that he has no news about the health of true freshmen Aaron Anderson, Isaiah Hastings, Earl Little, and Elijah Pritchett. Per Charlie Porter of 247 Sports, he got a bit grumpy about the matter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia Coach Furious With Officials After Backyard Brawl
West Virginia had a 31-24 lead over Pitt with five minutes remaining in Thursday's Backyard Brawl. However, that lead quickly disappeared during that stretch. Pitt had a touchdown drive to tie the game with a little over three minutes remaining in the game. That drive was aided by a questionable targeting call on West Virginia defensive back Wesley McCormick.
Look: Buckeye Fans Not Happy With Former Notre Dame Star
There's already been a lot of smack talk between Ohio State and Notre Dame fans in advance of Saturday night's matchup. This is a matchup that's been years in the making and it's taking place between two top five teams in the country. Former players are now starting to join...
Look: Nebraska Addresses Scott Frost Job Rumors
If you ask those on social media (or simply those who root for the program or follow college football) Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is at severe risk of losing his job. Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts, addressed the rumors swirling about Frost's status this week. The former Huskers football...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Scott Frost Very Clear
Over the weekend, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered a devastating defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats. In the days since, plenty of analysts and fans have suggested it might be time for Nebraska to part ways with Frost. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer isn't one of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
College Football Coach Tried To Chase Down Officials After Game
After 11 years in hibernation the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh returned yesterday and promptly delivered a strong contender for game of the year. But one of the two head coaches had some issues with the officiating apparently. After shaking hands with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, West...
Nick Saban Makes It Clear 1 Thing Won't Happen While He's Coach At Alabama
On Thursday night, Nick Saban made several notable comments during his Hey Coach radio show. At one point during the show, someone asked Saban about a potential uniform change in the future. Over the past few years, he's made it clear he's not a fan of the uniform changes that have become popular across the sport.
Big Ten Is Reportedly Targeting 5 Schools For Expansion
The Big Ten has already shot past the number in its name, but the conference could keep growing. According to The Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Washington became the latest Pac-12 program to explore a potential Big Ten move. Per McMurphy, Washington "conducted preliminary discussions" about joining the conference. Lawyers and...
Penn State Says 'Unlawful' Crowds Could Face Arrest Celebrating Win
The Lions beat Purdue 35-31 in West Lafayette. Back in State College, the university asked cheering crowds to disperse.
Top 30 senior Isaiah Miranda is down to eight finalists
One of the nation's top big men, Isaiah Miranda, tells 247Sports that he is down to a final eight of Connecticut, Georgetown, Louisville, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, UCLA and USC. A seven-footer from Rhode Island who is playing this season at Southern California Academy, Miranda currently ranks No. 30 nationally...
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
Urban Meyer Mentioned For Nebraska: Football World Reacts
Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week. Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned. "Let’s just say this...
Nick Saban changes his view of expanded College Football Playoff, explains why
When Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks, people listen to what he has to say. A living legend, few people have as much sway as he does. Now, he’s publicly changed his stance on expanding the College Football Playoff, embracing the 12-team model. Nick Saban explained his position on...
Comments / 7