BEND, OR -- Governor Kate Brown met with first responders Friday, to talk about the deadly Safeway shooting. The meeting was closed to the public. But afterwards, she told reporters she expressed sympathy to the families of the victims, "I know the community is grieving. Oregon has their back. This is going to take time for folks to grieve and heal and that whatever resources they need, the state of Oregon will be there for them."

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO