Bend Picks Up Shutout Win 33-0 Over Lincoln
Last night the Bend Lava Bears earned a week one shutout win over Lincoln 33-0. The Bend defense held the Cardinals to less than 100 yards of offense and senior quarterback Logan Malinowski tossed three touchdowns. Tonight the action continues as Summit visits Tualatin. Mountain View welcomes Canby, Redmond hosts...
Gov. Brown Meets With Bend First Responders
BEND, OR -- Governor Kate Brown met with first responders Friday, to talk about the deadly Safeway shooting. The meeting was closed to the public. But afterwards, she told reporters she expressed sympathy to the families of the victims, "I know the community is grieving. Oregon has their back. This is going to take time for folks to grieve and heal and that whatever resources they need, the state of Oregon will be there for them."
