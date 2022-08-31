Read full article on original website
3 Bruins Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Boston
The Boston Bruins have an abundance of players entering the final year of their contract. As a result, we could see the Bruins sport a very different roster in 2023-24. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, three most likely will not be back. Here’s a look.
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Pittsburgh Penguins
The Detroit Red Wings have had an extremely eventful summer, but general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman still has a good amount of cap space to work with. As a result, he will be in a position where he could make more additions to his roster before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. When looking at teams who he should consider doing business with, the Pittsburgh Penguins stand out. They are low in cap space and could be willing to make a move before the season begins. Let’s look at three players who the Red Wings should target from Pittsburgh.
Rangers Must Find Right Linemates for Panarin
Last season, the New York Rangers’ stars led them to the postseason for the first time in five years and helped them advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Artemi Panarin had another fantastic season despite spending much of it on a line with Ryan Strome and Dryden Hunt rather than the team’s other star forwards. This season, New York must prioritize finding better linemates for Panarin, who will help him play to his full potential at even strength.
Penguins Headed For Stanley Cup Contending Season in 2022-23
It’s win-now mode for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a mindset that really hasn’t changed much since Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin arrived on the scene nearly two decades ago. Regardless of the management and coaching changes throughout the years, the constant has been a winning attitude and a focused mindset with eyes on championships. With three Stanley Cups already on the mantel for this Penguins core, the fourth could very well be on the way next spring.
Bruins’ Montgomery Hoping Foligno Can Be a Leader in 2022-23
One of the goals of general manager (GM) Don Sweeney in the summer of 2021 was to give the Boston Bruins‘ bottom six a new look. In an attempt to add some depth with some veterans, Sweeney signed Nick Foligno, Erik Haula, and Tomas Nosek each to two-year contracts. It ended up being a case of the good, bad, and ugly from the trio.
3 Metropolitan Division Goalies Expected to be Traded This Season
Welcome to a new series at The Hockey Writers, where we’ll be showcasing some trade candidates from around the league. We will cover each of the four divisions along with a breakdown of forwards, defensemen, and goaltenders. Trades are one of the most entertaining aspects of the NHL and after a wild and wacky summer, let’s hope the 2022-23 season brings us much of the same.
Flyers News & Rumors: Hodgson, Allison, Injuries, Training Camp
The Philadelphia Flyers locked up the last of their restricted free agents (RFAs) in the past week by signing Wade Allison, Linus Högberg, and Hayden Hodgson. However, their biggest step toward the future came through an attempt to address the rampant injury concerns the organization has faced in prospect development and at the NHL level in recent seasons. Plus, preseason is right around the corner in a Friday edition of Flyers New & Rumors.
3 Teams With Most to Lose in 2022-23 Season
Another summer has come and gone. With that, it’s time to turn our full attention to the 2022-23 NHL season. There are no shortage of storylines. We are beginning our month-long series looking at some of the biggest stories of the upcoming season. Today, we are going to look at the three teams that have the most to lose this season should they not win the Stanley Cup.
6 Devils Prospects Who Could Crack 2022-23 Roster
The New Jersey Devils made quite a few additions this offseason. They added a top-six winger in Ondrej Palát, a new goalie in Vitek Vanecek, and made some upgrades on defense with John Marino and Brendan Smith. Even though that’s quite a bit of NHL talent taking up roster spots, the Devils have built up a strong farm system and will have more than a few prospects competing for regular NHL gigs on the opening night roster. Let’s look at who that might be.
Anaheim Ducks: 5 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season
As the calendars turn to September, the NHL season draws closer. The Anaheim Ducks take the ice for their first preseason game on Sept. 25 as they prepare for the most important development year since the rebuild began. The 2022-23 season can go in several different ways for the Ducks. They are a young team that will have a hard time supplanting last year’s Pacific Division playoff teams, but it’s worth remembering this team was among last year’s playoff hopefuls as late as the second half of the season. Anaheim has its fair share of high-end prospects, but the roster still has gaps on defense and the bottom-6 forwards that weaken the overall product.
3 Bruins’ Wishes for the 2022-23 Season
The end of the offseason is finally in sight. Training camp is right around the corner for the NHL and September is the last month of the year without regular-season hockey. Excitement is mounting for the 2022-23 season and there is plenty to be excited and hopeful about for another year of hockey.
Kraken’s Oleksiak Ready To Replicate Strong 2021-22 Season
One player that isn’t talked about enough on the Seattle Kraken is Jamie Oleksiak. With all the focus on the forward group and team goaltending, some may be surprised to know that the former 2011 first-rounder had arguably the best year of his career during the 2021-22 campaign with Seattle. Although he doesn’t end up on the scoreboard often, he will once again play a key role on the Kraken next season.
Flames’ Zary Heading Into Critical 2022-23 Season
After being drafted 24th overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Calgary Flames fans had high hopes for Connor Zary. Coming off of an impressive 38-goal, 86-point season in the Western Hockey League with the Kamloops Blazers, he was described as a very strong two-way player who has a very high hockey IQ. While he wasn’t the most skilled prospect in his draft class, he was a player that projected to be a top-six forward at the NHL level in future years.
3 Underrated Blues Going Into 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues roster for 2022-23 has a lot of known commodities. However, there are a few players that are clearly underrated. The 2022-23 roster is built without gigantic superstars. They are built on strong depth and above-average goal scorers. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong has done a brilliant job in sustaining success for over a decade. As such, it’s important to highlight the underrated players on a roster that has many of them.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Aube-Kubel & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the Michael Bunting effect. Yesterday, I noted in a post that a new catchphrase/question had emerged from both Maple Leafs’ fans and those who (like myself) write about the team. That question is: “Who will the new Michael Bunting be?”
Senators Brady Tkachuk Needs To Be Less Physical In 2022-23
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk’s physical play can be reminiscent of the early days in which his father, Keith Tkachuk, patrolled the ice looking for violence, and then scoring chances. Tkachuk set individual career-highs in goals (30), assists (37), points (67), and penalty minutes (117) last season. He was...
How Jets’ Scheifele Can Rebuild Trust for the Upcoming Season
Mark Scheifele will return to being the player the Winnipeg Jets and Jets Nation used to hold in high esteem. That’s my prediction. He does, however, have some off-ice work to do first. Last year, the 29-year-old centre that was once the city’s favourite son had, by all accounts, a poor season. His play was inconsistent, he lacked defensive commitment, and he looked disengaged in a lot of games. He was questioned by teammates and media for his accountability, and he then threw fuel on the fire in his exit press conference.
3 Flames Likely Headed Into Their Final Season in Calgary
In just a few short weeks, the Calgary Flames will begin training camp with what is a very different roster from the one we all saw just a few short months ago. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk are out the door, while two-star talents of their own in Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri have come in to replace them.
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Canadiens, Sharks, Wild, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have extended J.T. Miller to a long-term deal. Why the change of heart? Why the seven years? Is the organization concerned he can’t produce over the term of the deal? Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are reportedly shopping Nils Lundkvist.
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Dubas’ Quinella, Babcock & Bunting
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at general manager Kyle Dubas’ gamble on the two goalies he brought to the team – Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov. Much of the season’s success rests on their catching gloves.
